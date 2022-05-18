Opinion: Courts should set Happy the elephant free from solitary confinement

Gary Comstock, Adam Lerner and Peter Singer

InsideSources.com

Should the law recognize an elephant’s right to be released from solitary confinement? The New York State Court of Appeals — the highest court in New York — will consider this question Wednesday. At issue is an Asian elephant named Happy.

Elephants are profoundly social animals, flourishing best in a hierarchically structured herd. Despite this, Happy has no contact with other elephants. She has spent the last 16 years in isolation at the Bronx Zoo, alternating between a small outdoor exhibit and a windowless, cement structure. Outdoors, she is confined to a mere 1.15 acre lot. Indoors, she is confined to a barred cage, just over twice the length of her body.