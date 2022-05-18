Labor Voices: Why I fight for a union as a McDonald's worker

Patricia Moseley

Every year around this time, McDonald’s prepares for its annual shareholders meeting, where investors and executives gather to celebrate the company’s billions in profits and shareholder dividends. They make decisions about how stores should run, about things like workers’ pay, benefits, food prices, store policies and more.

One thing that McDonald’s leaves out: the voices of its workers. As a McDonald’s shift lead, I've invested 33 years in the world’s largest fast food chain. My voice deserves to be considered just as much as our shareholders.