Juggling Act: A local OB-GYN hangs up his scrubs after delivering 10,000 babies

If Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and the ’90s were the terrain of alt band 10,000 Maniacs, then consider Dr. Joseph Beals of Troy as the man of 10,000 babies.

That’s roughly how many babies Beals, an obstetrician and gynecologist, estimates he’s delivered during his roughly four-decade career. If you do the math, that’s 263 babies a year or 22 babies a month over 38 years. That’s a lot of babies.

“I’m tuckered out!” he said with a laugh when I saw him for my final appointment earlier this spring (he delivered all three of my kids).

But after all those babies, Beals, 67, finally is hanging up his scrubs and stethoscope. On Tuesday, he made his final patient phone calls. In his Birmingham office last week, his wife, Julie, a registered nurse who also used to be his office manager, threw him a little party.

“I think it’s going to hit me when I don’t have to go into work. It’s been our life, our kids’ life, my life,” said Beals, who has three grown children, two daughters and a son, with Julie. “I love what I do. I wish I could’ve cut back but I’m just not able to cut back. Delivering babies — you can’t do it part-time. It’s probably one of the toughest decisions of my life.”

There will be no more calls in the middle of the night about a patient in labor. No more weekends on calls. No more Mother’s Day holidays spent delivering babies because he’d always give his partner, Dr. Ann Rehm, the day off while she’d be on call on Father’s Day for him.

Beals got into medicine almost by accident. The Warren native was a student at Michigan State University when many of his friends were pre-med or considering dental school. He thought he’d follow a similar path and got into medical school at Wayne State.

It was during his rotations that he discovered obstetrics.

“It was such a happy field of medicine,” said Beals, who graduated from medical school in 1980 and married Julie the same year. “I loved it.”

What he didn’t think about were the long hours and lifestyle, especially while he and Julie were raising their own kids. He did a four-year residency at Beaumont and eventually joined a practice of five doctors. That practice disbanded and Beals decided to start his own.

“I was doing 30-40 deliveries a month,” he said.

Beals’ record for the most babies delivered in one day? Fourteen.

“He kept calling and saying, ‘I have two more in labor,’” said Julie Beals, who has kept a journal of every one of her husband’s deliveries.

Beals traveled through snowstorms and rainstorms for deliveries: “Most wives tales are not true, but I’ve driven through so many snowstorms. Every major snowstorm, there were always a lot of babies.”

But delivering that many babies a month eventually took its toll. Julie remembers getting a call from the emergency room because they thought Beals was having a heart attack. It wasn’t; it was an ulcer.

“I walked into the ER, running, and he’s sitting there in his scrubs, smiling, with a bottle of Mylanta,” said Julie Beals.

To spread out the workload, Beals eventually took on a partner, Rehm, in the late 1990s and that helped. One change in the field is more women prefer to see female OB-GYNs now, he said.

Beals has practiced so long that in the last five years, he’s delivered babies of the babies he delivered. In one recent case, he delivered both the father and mother of a couple and then delivered their child.

“These patients will come from far away, I don’t recognize their new married name, and they’ll say, ‘My mom said I had to come here,’” said Beals.

But not every pregnancy or delivery ends on a happy note. Throughout his career, Beals said 90% of pregnancies go fine. But 10% don’t. I’ve been in that 10%.

Beals had actually planned to retire at the end of 2021 after losing four good friends unexpectedly, but decided to work six more months after some close pals asked him to stick with it to deliver their children’s kids. And then Beals’ twin brother died of a cardiac arrest earlier this spring. It was a wakeup call.

“That was a big factor,” said Beals. His brother’s death confirmed that retiring “was the right decision.”

As he settles into this next phase, there are no fancy plans other than spending time with family. He and Julie have some trips planned up north this summer. He’ll golf. And they want to visit their grandkids in Lansing and Baltimore, trips that were a challenge when he was on call.

As one patient told him, “after this, you get to be a normal person,” Beals said.

