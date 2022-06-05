Buss: Dixon will force Whitmer to switch strategy

It’s looking more as if Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon is the likely nominee from her party, setting up what would be the first time in Michigan history that two women will face each other at the top of the ticket.

If Dixon does win the GOP nomination — and that would be a first, too, for the Republican Party — it would force a shift in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s tone as well as her strategy. Tactics that would have worked well against a man may not play as well against another woman.

Whitmer has been a master at beating male competitors by using her gender to her benefit. She has sliced and diced them, knowing a male politician has limited room to respond without drawing the sexist label. Dixon as a rival would mute that.

While political polar opposites, Whitmer and Dixon are similar in a lot of ways.

They’re both charismatic and clear communicators with charm that will help win over voters. They both bring more family-focused priorities to the race. Both are moms to daughters. And they each have personal stories voters in a key demographic — suburban women — may find compelling.

Whitmer talks often about the pain of her mother’s battle with brain cancer; Dixon is a breast cancer survivor.

And each has succeeded in traditionally male-dominated industries and careers, and project a down-to-earth quality — they are most comfortable being identified as “Gretchen” or “Tudor.”

But their messaging on key policies will be starkly different.

Take abortion. Women will have the microphone exclusively on that issue — Whitmer won't be able to shut up Dixon with the common admonition to "stay out of my vagina." As a pro-life woman, Dixon has standing in the debate.

Whitmer is using emergency powers to sue to keep abortion legal if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Dixon is at the other end of the spectrum, unsure she even wants exceptions in cases of rape and incest.

On education they’re also wildly divergent. Dixon wants more accountability for school spending and Whitmer wants to provide them with more money. Both, as mothers, have concerns about guns in schools. Dixon is a Second Amendment supporter who wants to “harden” schools against armed intruders. Whitmer supports strict gun control measures.

Whitmer has proven she can play against the boys and win. Now she will have to figure how to craft a new game plan to defeat a female opponent who has many of the same weapons.

Dixon's empathy will play well in a year in which voters are fearful and frustrated about inflation and still bearing the scars of the pandemic. That, combined with the wind at the back of Republicans right now nationally, could win over independent voters looking for change.

The presence of two women in the ballot's top spots would focus this election season on issues more vital to female voters than if Whitmer were to face a male opponent. And it will force the governor to run a different campaign than perhaps she had planned.

That’s not a bad thing for this election, or for Michigan women.

This is Kaitlyn Buss’ debut column as assistant editorial page editor of The Detroit News.

