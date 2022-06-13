Bankole: Police officers not above law, Lyoya's case shows

Bankole Thompson

Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker's decision to bring a second-degree murder charge against Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr in the killing of a 26-year-old Black man, Patrick Lyoya, is not the end of the road in seeking justice for a traumatized Black community on the west side of the state.

It won’t bring Lyoya back to his family, even as the prosecutor’s charge would provide some measure of consolation to them and everyone shaken by the gruesome way his life was snuffed out of him.

Still, it is a significant step in holding any police officer in the state accountable, and to demonstrate that even those who wear the uniform to enforce laws are not above the law. Impunity and recklessness during encounters with Black drivers won't be tolerated under the long arm of the law.

No officer in Michigan should behave the way Schurr did with Lyoya during the April 4 encounter earlier this year. The video of the entire interaction during that traffic stop is painful to watch, and frankly will remain indelible on the minds of Black Michigan and all those who truly care about the need for constitutional policing.

In pressing charges against Schurr, Becker has spared Michigan further national embarrassment from being placed in the list of states that won’t move to hold a police officer accountable for the kind of egregious conduct that has reignited intense talk about racial inequality and criminal justice reform.

But the place where this charge will resonate the most is Grand Rapids, where the Black community has been devastated by the actions of Schurr, and now remains extremely cautious and vulnerable in their dealings with the police.

Imani Ellsworth, a student at Central Michigan University, shared her own fears as a young Black woman growing up in Grand Rapids during my recent visit there to host a live two-hour town hall broadcast at the New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ.

It was a surreal experience for me listening to the multiples stories of anguish from Ellsworth and others, who feel like they are under siege by the police there with every move they make being watched.

Ellsworth explained how in the past there were instances when a police car would show up in the parking lot of the church for no reason but to observe the cars of Black parishioners as they worship inside. The officer, who wasn’t there to provide security, wouldn't explain the reason to church administrators, and sat idling in the lot.

Deidric Tupper, the senior pastor of the church, told me during one particular instance he walked up to an officer and told him to leave the church’s parking lot right away. He said it was only after insisting that if the officer didn’t leave the grounds of the church, he was going to involve the police chief directly, that the officer drove away.

Both Ellsworth and Tupper viewed those kinds of experiences as intimidation, especially considering that church grounds should be sacred spaces free from any kind of intrusion. I doubt that kind of a frightening and humiliating experience would have taken place in a White denominational church.

That is why Becker’s decision could also be viewed as salvaging the city of Grand Rapids from further public scrutiny of the ugly racial experiences of Black people there, and what they have been going through up the point of Lyoya’s death.

The charge against the officer is all the more reason the city should now move to address the systemic issues of racial bias being brought to the fore.

Twitter: @BankoleDetNews

bankole@bankolethompson.com

Catch “Redline with Bankole Thompson,” which broadcasts at 11 a.m. weekdays on 910AM.