Endorsements: Our choices for state Senate from Macomb County

The Detroit News

State Senate seats in Macomb County are on the Aug. 2 primary ballot. Here are our are recommendations in the contested races.

3rd District (Detroit, Hamtramck, Warren): Incumbent Democratic Sen. Stephanie Chang faces a challenge in the primary from Toinu Reeves, a doctoral student at the University of Michigan. Chang is a forceful and energetic lawmaker and should be renominated. There is no Republican primary in this district.

9th District (Troy, Rochester Hills, Sterling Heights): Democrat Padma Kuppa of Troy faces Republiccan Michael Webber of Rochester Hills. Both are unopposed.

10th District (Sterling Heights, Warren): In the Republican race, Paul M. Smith of Sterling Heights faces Joe Hunt of Warren. Smith has advocated conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and therefore we prefer Hunt. Democrat Paul Wojno of Warren runs unopposed.

11th District (Eastpointe, Macomb Twp.): On the Democratic side, Veronica Klinefelt and Monique Owens, both of Eastpointe, face off. Owens is the mayor of Eastpointe and a political strategist, as well as an author of a children's book about getting involved in the political process. She deserves the nomination. Republican Mike MacDonald of Macomb Twp. runs unopposed.

12th District (St. Clair Shores, Chesterfield Twp.): On the Republican side, two candidates are running. Rep. Pamela Hornberger of Chesterfield Twp. currently serves the 32nd House district and as Speaker Pro-Tempore in the Legislature. She has led on critical education reforms on the House Education Policy committee, including bipartisan measures to support school safety. She has been a strong conservative leader in the House and deserves nomination for this senate seat. She faces Michael Williams of Chesterfield Twp. Democrat Kevin Hertel of St. Clair Shores runs unopposed.

24th District (Clarkston, Holly, Washington Twp.): Republican Theresa Fougnie of Clarkson is running against Republican Ruth Johnson of Holly.

28th District (St. Clair): Republican Daniel Lauwers of St. Clair faces Democrat Bert Van Dyke of Brockway.