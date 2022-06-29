Opinion: Invest in skilled trades to compete

By Tom Lutz

Earlier this month the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights and partner contractors held a grand opening ceremony for our new $30 million, 145,000-square-foot training center in Detroit. This Union Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center is in a neighborhood along I-96 in the heart of the city. It features classrooms outfitted with state-of-the-art technology, 30 welding booths and expansive, hands-on training areas that empower our apprentices to pursue meaningful careers in carpentry, floor laying, pile driving, mill cabinet and display, and millwrighting.

Our new facility can accommodate more than 1,400 apprentices, supporting our efforts to recruit and train the workforce needed to deliver on the promise of federal infrastructure investment, meet the demands of the auto industry as it shifts to producing electric vehicles, and help our contractors tackle new markets like solar, distribution and mass timber construction. The building will also serve as a home for our summer camp and adult readiness programs that remove barriers to entering the trades and open the door to those who haven’t always felt welcomed by the construction industry.

To say we are proud of our new building and excited about what we will accomplish here would be an understatement. But while I could spend every last inch of this column boasting about this milestone for us, it is just the latest example of how labor and management routinely work together across the union building trades to invest in training and support working people throughout the state. From pipefitters, electricians, bricklayers, laborers, and operating engineers to ironworkers and beyond, Michigan’s building trade unions work hand in hand with good Michigan contractors to support our industry and develop a safe, well-trained workforce by offering tuition-free apprenticeships.

A few weeks before our grand opening, John Rakolta Jr., the chairman of Walbridge, was asked how unions fit into Michigan’s ability to compete for electric vehicle jobs. His response: “[Unions] are part of the solution to the talent gap. The apprentice schools are top-notch and should be expanded. Just visit the new carpenter and millwrights apprentice school in Detroit. It’s an amazing place that can put out hundreds of well-qualified tradesmen a year. Good union labor can compete with anyone and anywhere.”

Our ability to compete can’t be separated from our shared investment in training. Our well-trained, motivated workforce helps our contractors deliver projects on time and on budget by reducing turnover and making sure work gets done right the first time. And this same training helps workers realize their full potential and unlock their value, explaining why union workers earn 10.2% more than their non-union peers.

By working together, Michigan’s building trades unions and our signatory contractors deliver results for our customers, provide for workers, and meaningfully contribute to our state’s shared economic future by tackling the talent gap. Knowing all the benefits, the choice is clear. Hiring union skilled trades contractors is good for projects, good for workers, and good for Michigan.

And if you are looking for a new career opportunity, you can visit https://www.constructioncareersmi.com to learn more about building trades apprenticeship opportunities and get the best training available to succeed in the construction industry.

Tom Lutz is executive secretary-treasurer of the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights, which represents more than 14,000 carpenters, millwrights, floor-layers and piledrivers across the state.

Labor Voices

Labor Voices columns are written on a rotating basis by United Auto Workers President Ray Curry, Michigan Education Association President Paula Herbart, Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights Executive Secretary-Treasurer Tom Lutz and selected Service Employees International Union members.