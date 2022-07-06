Endorsements: Our choices for the state House from Macomb

The Detroit News

State House seats in Macomb County are on the Aug. 2 primary ballot. Here are our are recommendations in the contested races.

10th District (Detroit, Grosse Pointe Woods): Republican Mark Corcoran runs unopposed. We decline to endorse in the Democratic race.

11th District (Detroit, Harper Woods, St. Clair Shores): We decline to endorse in the Republican race. In the Democratic race, nine candidates seek to represent this district: Patrick Biange, Marvin Cotton Jr., Paul Francis, Alex Manwell, David Maynard, Veronica Paiz, Athena Thorton, Regina Williams and Ricardo White. White, a public relations specialist, is the best choice.

12th District (Roseville, Eastpointe): On the Democratic side, Richard Steenland, who has served in the Legislature before and has been active in Roseville local government, deserves the nomination. He would bring needed experience to Lansing. He faces Kimberly Edwards. Republican Diane Saber runs unopposed.

13th District (Warren, Detroit): On the Democratic side, two candidates face off: Myles Miller and Rep. Lori Stone. Stone currently represents the 28th House district, and would deliver experience to Lansing. She deserves the nomination. Republican Ronald Singer runs unopposed.

14th District (Center Line, Warren, Detroit): On the Democrat ticket, Kristina Lodovisi faces Aaron Delikta and Donavan McKinney. A former combat veteran from Afghanistan and advocate for veterans' issues, Lodovisi deserves the nomination. Republican Wendy Watters runs unopposed.

58th District (Sterling Heights, Utica): On the Republican side, Giovanni Ndrea faces Michelle Smith, a small business owner. Smith is running to increase government transparency, increase parental involvement in schools and address the state’s worker shortage. She deserves the nomination. Democrat incumbent Nate Shannon runs unopposed.

59th District (Shelby Twp., Macomb Twp.): On the Republican side, Rep. Doug Wozniak, who represents the current 36th House district, deserves the nomination. Democrat James Diez runs unopposed.

60th District (Macomb Twp., Clinton Twp.): We decline to endorse in the Democratic race. Joseph Aragona runs unopposed on the Republican side.

61st District (Mount Clemens, Clinton Twp.): We decline to endorse in the Republican race. Democrat Denise Mentzer runs unopposed.

62nd District (Clinton Twp., Harrison Twp., Fraser): On the Republican side, Joe Marino, a former automotive business professional, deserves the nomination. He faces Hilary Dubay, Alicia St. Germaine and Rola Zarife. Democrat Michael Brooks runs unopposed.

63rd District (St. Clair, Chesterfield Twp., Clay, Algonac): On the Republican side, St. Clair County Clerk Jay DeBoyer deserves the nomination. He faces Jacky Eubanks and Jacob Skarbek. On the Democratic ticket, Jamie Murray and Kelly Noland are candidates. Noland, who has served time in the U.S. Army and is concerned about agricultural issues in this rural part of the state, deserves the nomination.

65th District (Metamora, Richmond, Allenton, Ray Twp.): On the Republican side, three candidates are running: Michael Pratt, Frank Wasung and Jaime Greene, who deserves the nomination. Greene is a U.S. Navy veteran and has served on the Richmond City Council. Democrat Mark Lingerman runs unopposed.