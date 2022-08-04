Nolan Out Loud: Dixon off to Texas to join Trump, Bannon

It is a little jarring to see Tudor Dixon listed among the speakers at this weekend's Texas Political Action Committee, along with former President Donald Trump, his one-time henchman Steve Bannon, his Fox News mouthpiece Sean Hannity, bomb throwing Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and the other bright lights of the far right.

These are the hard core Republicans, the enablers of Trump.

Dixon has already won the GOP primary. She has conservative voters behind her. She needs now to gain the independents and hang on to traditional Republicans.

Standing among the conspiracy theorists and Trump cultists at Texas CPAC works against that goal.

But, unfortunately, that's where the money is. And Dixon has to raise a lot of cash in a hurry.

Red Wave v. Roe

Kaitlyn Buss warns the Red Wave Republicans have been anticipating all year for the midterm elections may crash against the rock of abortion. The Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade will be a motivator for Democratic voters and many independents, some of whom might have voted Republican because of inflation and unhappiness with President Joe Biden's many failures.

Whitmer bypasses democracy

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is again setting aside democratic governing and acting unilaterally to change Michigan law. She voided the law ending the prevailing wage that was passed by the Legislature through a citizens initiative. If she gets away with this, no law is safe from her pen. See our editorial.

Michigan will have no Black congressional representative for the first time in 70 years. But with Shri Thanedar, who is Indian, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who is Arabic, and African American Republicans John James and John Gibbs all winning their primaries, Michigan could end up with its most diverse congressional delegation ever. Four of the 13 members could be people of color.

Forget the Fight for $15. Long Beach and three other California citizens are moving laws that would set a $25 minimum wage for health care workers.

