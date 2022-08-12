Finley: Biden's zero inflation claim is 100% misleading

President Joe Biden continues his frivolous response to rising prices, now claiming last month's slight decline in the annual rate means America experienced zero inflation.

The audacious assertion is an insult to the intelligence of his constituents. It also reflects a frustrating insensitivity to the pain Americans are enduring because of soaring prices for food, gasoline, clothing and nearly everything else they buy.

The disingenuous claim provides cover for policies that will make inflation worse.

To be clear, inflation was not zero in July. The annual rate was 8.5%, a slight decline from the 9.1% rate in June. The monthly decline in the rate is good news, and hopefully it will continue to fall.

But we are a long way from zero inflation. The .6% decline in the annual rate was primarily the result of the lower cost of gasoline and airline fares. But food prices jumped a worrisome 1.1% in July, following a 1% increase in June. Annualized, grocery costs continue to climb at a 10.9% rate. That's the fastest pace in 43 years.

So don't look for Biden's zero inflation when you go to the market this week.

Using the White House's math, if a month-over-month drop in the annual inflation rate equates to zero inflation, then when the rate jumped to 8.6% in May from 6.3% in April, it would have been fair to claim prices leaped by one-third for the month. You didn't hear that number from the administration.

Biden has never taken inflation seriously. When it started raging early in 2021, the White House confidently declared the rising prices were "transitory," and continued to pump deficit dollars into an overheating economy. That made inflation worse.

Even today, with more Americans turning to food banks to help stock their pantries, Biden is glossing over the crisis with happy talk about rising wages and job growth.

Biden got the zero inflation headlines he sought, as well as speculation that inflation has peaked. We won't know if that's true for awhile.

Gasoline prices are benefiting from the 1 million-barrels-a-day draw down from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Biden ordered in late March. That is scheduled to end in late September, though it's unlikely the president will allow pump prices to skyrocket just before the mid-term election.

The oil borrowing will end sometime, though. And Biden has done nothing during this period to ensure private industry can fill the void. Higher fertilizer and diesel costs will show up in the fall harvest. Even the most optimistic estimates predict high inflation will persist deep into next year.

In trying to create the impression inflation is whipped, Biden is hoping to calm voters ahead of the November election, in which high prices remain the No. 1 concern of voters.

He also wants to mute criticism of far-left policies that will make inflation worse, such as the obscenely named Inflation Reduction Act scheduled for a House vote Friday.

With its increased deficit spending swelling the money supply at the same time the Fed is trying to tighten it, higher taxes on oil and gas and a minimum corporate income tax that will be passed on to consumers, the bill promises to extend and worsen the run of higher prices.

Biden wants voters to believe the job of containing inflation is under control. But Americans can still do math. They know the shocking numbers they're seeing on grocery price tags and gasoline pumps don't add up to zero.

