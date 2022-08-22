Nolan Out Loud: Let Dixon have Hernandez

Tudor Dixon should have the running mate she wants. She picked former state Rep. Shane Alexander of Port Huron, who has the politics and policy experience Dixon lacks.

It's a great choice. He's a well-respected conservative. Yet some Republicans felt him not Trumpy enough and threatened a challenge at this weekend's convention.

That would be a mistake. Dixon can't beat Democrats this fall if she has to battle Republicans along the way.

Hopefully Donald Trump put an end to any planned convention shenanigans by giving his approval to Hernandez on the ticket. Polls suggest Dixon is within striking distance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, despite being way outspent.

If Republicans can work together for once this year, she might pull this off. See our editorial.

Creative hiring

Businesses can complain about the worker shortage, or they can get creative in solving it. Gentex Corp. of Zeeland got creative. It developed a program to help the many Spanish speaking residents of western Michigan apply and train for jobs in its factory. The company even started a Spanish speaking assembly line. The result: 100 new workers on the payroll.

Special master needed

Trump is asking for a special master to review the documentsremoved during a recent raid of his Mar-a-Lago estate. He should get it. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the FBI can't be trusted to fairly assess the material. They've been engaged in a vendetta against the former president for too long. Convincing the public the raid was not political is an uphill battle. The more impartial eyes on these documents, the better the chance of regaining public trust.

ETC.

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has seen enough of the Republican gubernatorial ticket. Craig missed the ballot himself for failing to file enough signatures, then mounted a hopeless write-in campaign. It was Dixon who filed the complaint about Craig's petitions. Now, he says, he can't support her. Instead, he may go with another failed former GOP hopeful, Donna Brandenburg, who's heading the U.S. Taxpayers Party ticket.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who was ridiculed for telling Americans worried about rising gasoline prices to buy electric vehicles, is still clueless. Now she says we all should fight inflation by buying heavily subsidized solar panels. Be sure to do it before the cold season arrives. The Democratic elite has no idea how most Americans live.

