Nolan Out Loud: Biden to preach fear, anger, hate.
President Joe Biden's speech tonight from Independence Hall in Philadelphia will kick off the general election campaign season for Democrats.
It will sell the party's message that they are battling for the "soul of the nation" as Biden puts it. It's a prime time gift to the Democratic Party from the outlets that will air it, and without giving equal time to Republicans.
Biden will preach an extremely divisive sermon, one aimed at instilling fear, anger and hatred in the electorate. Apparently, Democrats believe they have to kill the American spirit to save its soul.
This is proof that Democrats are no more righteous than Republican, caring only about maintaining their power by any means necessary. And they are just as dangerous to democracy. See my column.
Also in Today's Think section:
- Our editorial gives Gov. Gretchen Whitmer credit for acting to mitigate the impact of the shutdown of an Indian oil refinery that supplies roughly a quarter of Michigan's gasoline. It also asks her to apply that same practicality to the Line 5 pipeline, which delivers petroleum products to Michigan and elsewhere, and which Whitmer wants to close.
- Our cover story looks at the enormous impact Biden's student loan forgiveness will have on the nation's financial future.
- David Harsanyi takes on the same subject, making a case for the illegality of Biden's action.
- Salina Zito explains why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on the road.
- Bankole Thompson cheers on the Jazz Festival.
