Our opinions and endorsements

Hello subscribers,

Years ago, the editors of newspapers in Detroit, Pontiac, Jackson, Kalamazoo and Hillsdale met at The Detroit Tribune to strategize ways to stop the spread of slavery. They became convinced that merging all political parties that opposed slavery into one cohesive party would "not only carry Michigan, but the whole North" and stop its expansion.

With those united newspapers using their influence to endorse political candidates, the Republican Party was born under the oaks in 1854, and slavery ended nearly a decade later. (The Tribune was a forerunner of The News and was later absorbed into The News, but at the time stood in stark contrast to the Detroit Free Press, which opposed abolition).

I recall that historic meeting whenever I'm asked why newspapers still have editorial pages, on which we express opinions through editorials, columns and endorsements.

While some companies downsize opinion pages to save money and avoid offending readers, The News is committed to the rich tradition of providing diverse views. That won't prevent us from engaging with readers in new ways, but it will ensure that you keep getting what you should expect from an engaged, civic-minded metro newspaper.

This week, for example, we begin general election endorsements for Wayne County seats in the state House of Representatives. We asked the candidates' positions on a variety of issues. And you'll see from our endorsements that we are beholden to no interest or political party.

Our pages go well beyond endorsements. Former Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, a Walled Lake native, this week explained why the U.S. goal in Ukraine now must be Russian regime change.

Today you'll find University of Michigan law professor Len Niehoff explain the origins of the "cruel and unusual punishment" prohibited by the 8th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, part of his year-long series on the Bill of Rights.

These guest columns are important additions to our regular columnists, editorials and endorsements. If you're interested in submitting one, let us know here.

Let me reinforce that our editorial stances do not influence our news coverage. We keep a sharp division between the opinions of the editorial board and the work of the newsroom. We have separate staffs devoted to each purpose.

And devoted they are. Thank you for reading The News.

Respectfully,

Gary Miles | Editor & Publisher | gmiles@detroitnews.com

P.S. In my haste to send this email last week, I mentioned a family emergency without explaining. I'm sorry to report that my mother, Geraldine D. Miles, died on Saturday. She was a proud Detroiter (west side), and I invite you to read more about her here. We miss her very much and so appreciate the well wishes.