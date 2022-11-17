Buss: Ford breaks from AV pack with strategic shift away from driverless future | Opinion

Dale Buss

Ford Motor Co.’s decision to deep-six its investment in Argo AI and withdraw itself from the robotaxi business created a big hit to the company’s third-quarter results: a write-down of $2.7 billion.

It’s not that Jim Farley, Ford’s chief executive, has given up on having Ford participate in future-altering investments. It’s just that he selected electric vehicles rather than driverless ones for his biggest bet to carry the company.

And if he were going to choose one over the other, it made sense for Farley to move heavily into the industry’s seemingly inexorable and increasingly fast-paced shift to battery-electrics that is being pushed by governments, activists and other players — and increasingly accepted by consumers.

Automotive strategists once talked about the evolution of all-electric vehicles (EVs) and completely autonomous vehicles (AVs) as tied firmly to each another. But Farley has decided Ford can proceed with its transformation to an EV company without also trying to make sure no human has to drive its new vehicles.

“Things have changed,” Farley said in a Ford statement. “Profitable, fully autonomous vehicles at scale are a long way off and we don’t necessarily have to create the technology ourselves.”

Contrast Farley’s hard-bitten coffin-closer on autonomous-vehicle utopia with the vision that was expressed by one of his predecessors, Mark Fields, in 2016, when the then-CEO said, “Ford is going to be mass-producing vehicles with full autonomy in five years.” Fields was broomed out and was followed as Ford chief by Jim Hackett, who harbored similar visions.

Now, Ford executives concede that fully autonomous vehicles are, well, at least five years away.

Both 40%-owners of Pittsburgh-based Argo, Ford and Volkswagen said they would absorb some of the Argo workforce and continue some of its work, with Ford emphasizing continuing to improve its “Level 2” and “Level 3” automated-driving features. Level 1 is the status quo in automated driving, including such increasingly ubiquitous helps as lane-departure warnings and “adaptive” cruise control. Level 2 describes systems, already deployed in some vehicles, that actively steer, accelerate and brake the vehicle on highways while also requiring the driver to grasp the wheel.

The future of autonomous driving begins with Level 3 and ascends to the hoped-for nirvana of Level 5, the ultimate goal of AV backers, which would require no human intervention whatsoever in getting from Point A to Point B.

That Ford is so cleanly moving on from Argo is yet another huge strategic decision for the company by Farley, who has acted with determination and alacrity on several major fronts during the two years he has been at the helm.

He decided to invest hugely in building EV-battery and assembly plants, for example, and in sourcing the batteries internally rather than Hackett’s plan of relying on outside suppliers. And Farley, with Hackett's blessing, led rivals by fronting his company’s plunge into mass-market EVs with the company’s most popular nameplates — in Ford’s case, the Mustang and the F-150 pickup truck.

Stepping off the driverless-car bandwagon is Farley’s biggest departure yet from the common thinking. To some degree, he is simply saying the emperor has no clothes.

It’s difficult to overstate the breathlessness with which autonomous-driving proponents advanced their vision and, over the period of just a few short years, got the auto industry and Silicon Valley to put into it what Bloomberg has estimated to be as much as $100 billion. And the auto industry, including General Motors, will continue to pursue driverless driving, as will digital giants such as Apple and dozens of startups. Business applications such as autonomous trucks are well ahead of consumer vehicles.

Some think Ford is missing a bet. “When autonomy comes to fruition, and it will, the lack of Argo will matter naught,” says Chris Thomas, co-founder and partner of the Detroit-based VC firm Assembly Ventures, and co-founder — with Ford Motor Executive Chairman Bill Ford — of the Fontinalis Partners investment firm. “We’re going to have autonomous and self-driving systems that are broadly deployed across logistics and personal-mobility use cases and will unlock immense value for society and create immense value for everyone who is actually in the arena.”

But placing driverless vehicles to the side may be good for Ford at a time when the economic landscape has become challenging.

“These aren’t consumer vehicles, and they won’t be for a very long time,” Doug Field, the chief advanced product and technology development officer for Ford’s Model e division, said on a recent podcast. “It’s going to take a lot of money to crack it.”

Level 2 and 3 developments and “connected data” still give the industry “a lot we can do on safety to make people safer and safer,” added Field, a former Tesla and Apple executive who joined Ford last year and is the key manager of the company’s digital technologies in vehicles of the future.

And some of the goals of fully autonomous vehicles could be accomplished in other ways, such as shuttling people who need help with transportation.

Ford’s abandonment of Argo also turns out to be a big blow against technological determinism. It’s no accident that initial enthusiasm for the “AV revolution” came from the young scientists and engineers who were invited to participate in successive Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) contests beginning about 20 years ago, as Rita McGrath of consultancy Valize has pointed out.

One of DARPA’s goals was to create a “critical mass of talent focused on the challenge of autonomy, which it was interested in for military and defense purposes,” she noted. This “critical mass” quickly drew tech companies into the fray, and once automakers saw the digital titans invading their turf, they understandably jumped in as well.

But self-driving at scale remains a vision. Besides the technology obstacles, there simply are too few clear advantages to such a future, too many potential disadvantages, and too many major obstacles — costs, liabilities and so on — in the way. Think of it as kind of on a parallel track with another intriguing but not exactly urgent goal of humanity: landing people on Mars.

Maybe part of the fading dream of a highly centralized transportation scheme, made up of millions of driverless pods traversing urban landscapes under the control of AI-powered computers, got discredited when Americans saw what resulted from centralized control of the economy during the pandemic, by government decision-makers, bureaucratic elites and “experts” in determining the public good.

Indeed, one of the biggest critiques of autonomous driving has come from Americans who want to continue to control their own vehicles because it gives them freedom, and by some who just enjoy driving. These people may continue to own the day.

“It is hard for people to give up control of their automobiles,” Field said. “Everything that they’ve been taught says don’t do that.”

Dale Buss is a veteran Detroit-area journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, a not-for-profit organization that promotes the economic interests of the heartland. It’s at flyovercoalition.org.