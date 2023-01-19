News celebrates 150th anniversary of its founding

We've been through a lot together, this city, this newspaper and its readers.

And this year we celebrate a milestone anniversary, the 150th year of The Detroit News.

When James E. Scripps launched The Evening News on Aug. 23, 1873, he envisioned an independent, affordable publication with appeal far beyond the wealthy. He foresaw a paper that would play a pivotal role in the city's future.

In ways that we'll amplify, The News has been that and more, playing a pioneering role in news, radio, aerial photography, television and even education.

Today we debut a refreshed nameplate, or masthead, which is both reminiscent of and loyal to our rich history.

Later, we'll use our pages and platforms to tell our history in stories, photos, videos and columns. A commemorative book will feature historic pictures and front pages. We're also planning celebratory events designed to thank our readers and support local charities.

Giving back is a rich part of our history. We hope you'll share your memories here of the role The News played in your lives, whether you won a spelling bee or soap box derby, delivered papers or pennies for the Detroit Zoo railroad, or even donated in our annual Holiday Cheer for Charity.

Since Detroit was a tough river town lit by gas lamps and traversed by horse-drawn carriage, The News has been telling its story. And in that, we have been telling our own. They are stories worth celebrating.

Warm regards,

Gary Miles ∣ Editor & Publisher ∣ gmiles@detroitnews.com