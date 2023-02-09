DePotty: Housing fraud can ruin dreams. Here's how to protect yourself | Opinion

Veronica Depotty

Alternative pathways to homeownership, like land contracts, rent-to-own and lease-to-own agreements, have always been viable options to purchase a home, especially for low-income households that may not qualify for a traditional mortgage.

These options tend to grow in popularity during difficult economic times, like the 2008 housing crisis and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic, as they offer a lower barrier to entry to homeownership. With home prices last year up 8.5% year-over-year throughout metro Detroit, and 38% in the City of Detroit, more residents may look to land contracts as an avenue to homeownership.

Since land contracts circumvent the traditional homebuying processes, however, the nature of these agreements can leave homebuyers more susceptible to fraud and other dubious actions. If considering entering a land contract, Michigan residents need to educate themselves on common scams, how to spot them and what to do if they think they are being scammed. This type of education could potentially save homebuyers thousands of dollars and, perhaps more importantly, ensure they don’t become homeless.

Those who fall victim to land contract scams are typically lured in using the dream of affordable homeownership as a pernicious disguise. One common scam has buyers sign an agreement with the property owner, move into the residence (which is often dilapidated and in need of extensive rehabilitation), and begin the long journey of both paying off the contract and making crucial property improvements — believing they are making resourceful investments into their future home.

However, within the fine print are overlooked provisions that must be strictly followed. A dweller might believe they are making informed and necessary payments toward lowering the principle and investing in their home. In reality, only a small portion of that payment goes toward the principle. At the end of the agreement, the unsuspecting tenant must make a large balloon payment to complete the signed contract. Failing to comply may void the contract and lead to eviction, resulting in residents losing their investments into the home and the roof over their head.

Homebuyers considering entering a land contract need to have the knowledge and understanding of how these fraudulent practices work, how to identify them and what to do if they suspect they are caught in one. Fortunately, falling victim to a scam can be avoided by accessing free resources offered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA).

MSHDA’s Housing Education Program is a free resource that offers a variety of housing-related education classes and services to Michigan residents. Classes range from pre-purchase housing counseling and financial literacy to predatory lending, loan scams and fraud prevention.

For someone entering a land contract or similar agreement, HUD-certified housing counselors can explain, review and provide additional education based on their specific situation and needs. The City of Detroit also offers resources, including the Land Contract Buyer Guide, that breaks down the ins and outs of these contractual agreements with key legal terms and red-flag language.

Housing education counselors can also create custom roadmaps to help victims navigate the next steps in combatting fraudulent contracts and offer support through legal partners to help recoup lost funds.

However, it’s important to note that housing counseling is most effective when used as a proactive tool before any type of agreement is signed, regardless of how legitimate it looks. In fact, homeowners are 42% less likely to fall into foreclosure when they engage a housing counselor.

No Michigan resident should have to navigate their housing journey alone. Help is available, and through housing education and counseling, prospective home buyers are better equipped to avoid fraudulent practices and make well-informed housing decisions for themselves and their families.

Veronica Depotty is a departmental analyst and HUD grant manager at the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.