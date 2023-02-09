Smith: Why doesn't Michigan have juvenile justice system data? | Opinion

Jason Smith

How would you feel if your child’s school didn’t know how many children attended on any given day? If they couldn't tell you whether the students in your child’s classroom are receiving an education based on their needs or at the appropriate grade level? If they’re on track to graduate with the skills needed to become gainfully employed or succeed in college or a trade school? What if you couldn’t compare performance measures for your child’s school to other schools statewide?

In Michigan, the lack of robust and accurate statewide data for the state’s juvenile justice system creates many unknowns about the young people who come in contact with it. We have no idea about their well-being or what structures are in place that shape the outcomes of their participation in the system.

Not only are we missing the data to create a juvenile justice system that helps struggling children heal, learn, grow and reach adulthood — we don’t even know how many youths are a part of the system. The juvenile justice system consists of different levels of restriction, such as detentions or residential facilities, and we don’t know how many children are in any of these facilities on any given day. There is not enough accessible data to inform state policymakers about changes needed to create a statewide model of youth justice that prioritizes healing and restoration.

What we do know is that placing youth in out-of-home placements, whether they are short-term detention facilities or longer-term residential treatment programs, can be harmful to youth and often does not produce the positive outcomes intended by removing youth from their homes. Black and Brown youth are disproportionately placed in confined settings. Youth in confinement are removed from their connections with their families, schools and communities. Without those supports, young people are at risk of developing higher rates of depression, experiencing education delays or interruptions and an increased likelihood of offending in the future.

These circumstances are exacerbated when facilities fail to meet standards of health and safety. While a detention center may have originally been designed for rehabilitation, incarceration only pulls youth deeper into the criminal legal system. The facilities themselves only increase their exposure to racism, violence and abuse, retraumatizing them and hindering future opportunities for success.

Youth incarceration is only the beginning. We need to know that each stage of the justice process is fair for all youth involved regardless of whether incarceration, community-based probation or another effective rehabilitation method is used. It’s vital to understand if each youth is receiving every possible chance regardless of their gender, race or background. Without knowledge of each variable, we can’t knowingly identify how to break the cycle of recidivism.

We can’t appropriately fund and support effective treatment options for young people who come in contact with the justice system without this essential comprehensive data.

We must strengthen access to robust and accurate juvenile justice data at the statewide level.

Improved statewide juvenile justice system data is a necessary tool to increase transparency and accountability by providing a clear picture of the operations and outcomes of the system. Data allows for the identification of disparities, areas for needed improvement, and the ability to effectively evaluate policies and programs.

Additionally, it would allow for greater public oversight of the system and the taxpayer dollars that fund it. And right now, our legislators are the only ones who can create reform that provides the resources and justice system accountability necessary for them to thrive.

Jason Smith is the executive director of the Michigan Center for Youth Justice, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing equitable youth justice policies and practices that protect young people and help them achieve their full potential.