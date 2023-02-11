Mix: Right to work enjoys widespread support in Michigan | Opinion

Mark Mix

Right to work empowers workers with more choice and is overwhelmingly popular with voters. So you’d have to think lawmakers would do everything in their power to protect it, right?

Apparently, not necessarily.

By all appearances, Democrat lawmakers in Lansing are planning on giving into union boss demands for the repeal of Michigan’s 10-year-old right-to-work law.

Yet, by any normal assessment, Michigan’s right-to-work law is the kind of policy any politician should love to champion. It enjoys widespread support and a proven track record.

A recent poll by Survey USA — an A-rated pollster according to the national polling aggregation website FiveThirtyEight — found Michigan voters of all stripes overwhelmingly oppose repealing right to work by a 5-to-1 margin.

Not only do over 8 in 10 registered Republicans support keeping the right-to-work law, but they are joined by 67% of registered Democrats (versus just 22% who favor repeal), and 76% of independent voters (compared to a mere 10% who said they wanted Michigan’s right-to-work law repealed).

Further, voters of every demographic group strongly favor right to work. Whether urban or rural, male or female, old or young, Black or White, employed or retired, the fact remained the same: Every single group favored keeping right to work more than 2 to 1, and often by a far greater margin than that.

Right to work support also brings together constituencies that are often depicted as at odds. Business groups in Michigan, like the state Chamber of Commerce, back right to work, but so do current members of union households. Seventy-one percent of Michigan residents in union households told Survey USA that they wanted to leave the right to work law in place.

Perhaps that might come as a revelation to people who believe union officials who claim to speak for every unionized worker.

When you remember, however, that right to work doesn’t stop a single Michigan worker from joining or paying dues to a union if they choose, it is hardly surprising.

Current union members might find union dues payment to be a good use of their money at the moment, but that doesn’t mean they don’t like knowing that ultimately the choice is theirs alone.

Under right to work, an employee can hold union officials accountable by withholding their financial support if union officials’ actions warrant it, whereas without right to work they can be fired solely for refusing payment.

Like right to work states nationwide, right to work Michigan has seen superior job growth, especially in the manufacturing sector.

From 2013 (the year Michigan’s right to work law took effect) though 2021, Michigan factory jobs increased 6.4%, according to an analysis of U.S. Labor Department, compared to a 1.1% decrease in non-right-to-work states.

Meanwhile, an analysis of 2021 federal government data, adjusted for regional differences in cost of living, show pay per worker in Michigan is $5,700 higher than in forced-unionism states as a group.

Many policies lawmakers consider job creators necessitate outlays of limited tax dollars or contentious budget fights. But right to work makes Michigan’s economy stronger without using a dime of tax revenue — it’s one of the very few free lunches out there in economic development.

That is surely an added bonus for state legislators who are about to be flooded with many competing requests for those limited resources.

In sum, right to work means more jobs, more choice for workers, more accountability for union officials and more money in Michigan residents’ pockets, so it's no wonder support among voters for the decade-old right-to-work law is both strong and bipartisan.

That’s something Michigan Democrat lawmakers would be wise to keep in mind as they decide whether or not to grant a small group of politically-connected union officials the legal power to extort workers to pay up or be fired.

Otherwise, it may soon be anti-right to work legislators who find themselves out of a job when voters go back to the polls next year.

Mark Mix is president of the National Right to Work Committee.