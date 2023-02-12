Johnson: Democrats' tax proposal is unfair | Opinion

Ruth Johnson

‘Equity’ is a virtue often touted by the left. However, the retirement tax proposal from Democratic lawmakers in Lansing pushes this aside.

Last year, Republicans in Lansing tried to provide tax relief to all Michigan seniors, but this legislation was vetoed by the governor. Instead, Democratic lawmakers have introduced a plan that would pick winners and losers among our state’s seniors based on where the income they use to support themselves comes from.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 Survey of Income and Program Participation, only 13.5% of current working-age Americans have access to a defined-benefit plan, also known as a pension, for when they retire.

Yet at the same time the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that a third of 65-to-74-year-olds worked at least part-time in 2022. Unfortunately, the Democrats' plan does nothing to help these working seniors.

If you are a working senior making $40,000 a year to support yourself, under this plan you will pay state income taxes on $20,000 of that income if you file a single tax return.

But, if you are fortunate enough to have a $40,000 pension, you will pay no state income taxes — zero — under the plan passed Thursday by Democrats in the state House.

How is this fair or equitable? It simply is not.

What if you have a 401(k) or other retirement savings plan instead of a pension? Well, you would see — at best — only a partial benefit. In fact, many seniors with a 401(k) may see no benefit at all.

Take a senior, born after 1952, who saved 15% of their income in a 401(k) when they were working, and 3% of that savings was matched by their employer. They retire and now withdraw $40,000 a year to live on.

Under the Democrat lawmakers’ plan, that senior would likely still pay state income tax on $20,000 of that income. While again, a senior with a pension of $40,000 would pay zero state income taxes. It is simply unfair.

The governor has promoted this plan as a way to reduce taxes on retirement income, but not all retirement income is treated equally. And the lawmakers in her party in Lansing have ignored entirely the many seniors in our state who must continue to work for part or all of their income in their golden years.

As Americans, we are founded on the belief that “all people are created equal.” All Michigan seniors deserve tax relief.

Whether they are receiving a pension, drawing on a 401(k) or other retirement account, or working to support themselves, we must come up with an equitable plan to help all seniors in our state. My Republican colleagues and I will continue to fight for fair, common-sense tax relief for all Michigan seniors and for all families and residents of our state.

Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly, represents Michigan's 24th Senate district.