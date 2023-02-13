Letter: GOP needs to pull together before 2024

The Detroit News

Michigan has always been a political battleground state with a robust Republican Party pushing for conservative values. These days though we are seeing more intra-party fighting than fighting for the common good: winning elections and ensuring a prosperous future that focuses on our values to better the state we love.

As I reflect on the 2022 election cycle, it is becoming clear that we must look to the past to see how we can fix our party for the future. Michigan Republicans have always benefited from the time, effort and financial resources provided by our conservative leaders. Whether from Gov. John Engler, ambassadors John Rakolta and David Fischer, Candice Miller, Terri Lynn Land or the DeVos family, the conservative movement in Michigan has benefited greatly from their contributions.

I also believe we should applaud those who are new to the movement. In this past election cycle, you saw what some call the “establishment” being confronted with the fact that the “grassroots” activists have become an increasingly large voice in Republican politics.

This should be seen as a good development and what former President Ronald Reagan envisioned as the Big Tent approach to our party. As Reagan reportedly said, “The person who agrees with you 80% of the time is a friend and an ally — not a 20% traitor.” This is how the Republican Party of Michigan should operate so we can get back to winning.

After the devastating results for Republicans in Michigan in 2022, we need to work together and listen to all parts of the party to ensure our state will once again be the best Republican operation in the country. It wasn't that long ago that the Republican Party of Michigan was seen as a leader and the blueprint for a successful state party. We can get back to that status if we listen to the folks who helped build it before and to the folks who are newly engaged.

This weekend the MIGOP will select the next leaders for the state party which will guide us during the very important 2024 election cycle. Not only must we elect a Republican to the White House, but we also have a great opportunity to take back the U.S. Senate seat once held by Spencer Abraham.

We can have a fiscally responsible voice from Michigan in the Senate if we work together to ensure both the grassroots and establishment factions of the Republican Party have their voices heard and share the end goal of beating Democrats and righting the fiscal ship of our nation’s economy.

We can debate the 2020 election until we are blue in the face, but if we don’t start looking forward, we are only ensuring our state, our children and our grandchildren will suffer under the Democratic Party’s rule.

Kevin Rinke, former candidate for Michigan governor