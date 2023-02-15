Karpiak and Warpehoski: Data hole threatens criminal legal system | Opinion

Kevin Karpiak and Chuck Warpehoski

Data collection is like a car. Oil pressure or engine temperature? Who cares — until it gets out of whack. We need sensors and gauges to tell us when something’s awry. And if we don’t act? We’re in for an expensive bill or a dangerous situation on the road.

It’s the same for data collection in our criminal legal system. With billions of dollars and people’s freedom at stake, it’s essential we have clear, reliable and public data. Sadly, the data to guide policy and budgetary decisions is often not collected, publicly reported, or acted on. For example:

● Accountability for Dearborn spent months at every City Council meeting before receiving access to a basic police dashboard showing what calls police respond to and what crimes lead to arrests.

● Ann Arbor’s City Council and Independent Community Police Oversight Commission spent years pleading for access to police-generated data such as traffic-stop and internal disciplinary records.

● The Michigan Department of Corrections fails to report basic demographic information in rehabilitative programs, making it impossible to evaluate who our reentry efforts help and who they harm.

The good news? There’s progress. The Michigan Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform approved recommendations to transform our juvenile justice system, including a focus on expanding data collection. The State Court Administrative Office is additionally working to offer a standardized case management system available to Michigan’s court systems.

Even with these improvements, our current system for collecting data is a mess. The racial disparities between who gets pulled over, arrested and convicted, and the sentence length served for similar crimes, are missing from reports. And when data is collected?

There’s no continuity between police departments, prosecutors’ officers, courts and prisons. Data identifies when we’re arresting, or not arresting, the right people. There’s no question our criminal legal system has disproportionate outcomes along racial lines.

White and Black people use and sell illegal drugs at similar rates, yet vast disparities exist in who’s arrested and prosecuted for drug crimes, meaning we are either punishing people who don’t deserve it or letting people off the hook based on their race.

In an ideal world, we would have data transparency to follow a case from police to prosecutors to courts to prisons to reentry. We would separate data at each stage and use it to identify interventions that work and problems that need to be addressed. Data rarely ends conversations or answers questions completely, but it does help us understand what we need to know more about so we can make informed decisions.

Every time “this report is not available” pops up on a screen, our flagging faith in government is further eroded. Reentry organizations relied on detailed reports to prepare for people on parole and meet their needs for success. Now? Organizations do their best without any data to make education plans, locate jobs, find housing, arrange mental health supports and keep their clients from returning to prison, while simultaneously keeping neighborhoods safe.

We need accountability. We must demand reporting and use data to evaluate policies and effectiveness. Without it, we won’t discover or implement solutions to improve public safety. The check engine light is on, but without better data, we’re just careening toward a crash, and our neighborhoods and citizens are the ones who will suffer.

Kevin Karpiak is a professor in the Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Criminology at Eastern Michigan University, the founder and director of Southeastern Michigan Criminal Justice Policy Research Project (SMART), and co-editor of the Cornell University Press.

Chuck Warpehoski is the program director at Michigan Collaborative to End Mass Incarceration (MI-CEMI). MI-CEMI brings together more than 90 nonprofits, faith-based groups and community leaders working to improve the current criminal legal system and end mass incarceration in Michigan.