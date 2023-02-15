Woodward: Hold insurers and Pharmacy Benefit Managers accountable | Opinion

David Woodward

Year after year, I hear the toll rising cost of health care is taking on family, friends, and neighbors. The cost of life saving medicine continues to put a strain on so many family pocketbooks.

Specialty medication has come a long way, allowing these same individuals to lead longer and healthier lives. In just the past year, the FDA has approved more than 10 new treatments for cancer and a new therapy that will help treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis in thousands of individuals.

However, the prices for specialty medication used to treat cancer, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, and other complex chronic illnesses keep rising leaving patients in a lurch — either find ways to afford the expense or try to do without at the expense of their health.

We deserve better solutions. Too many patients are being hurt and there is a way to fix it.

Until recently there was somewhat of a solution for those impacted. Pharmaceutical manufacturers and non-profits helped patients and families with co-pay assistance savings programs, which helped reduce out-of-pocket payments for medication and treatment. The savings provided by the programs were intended to apply towards a patient’s insurance deductible, allowing them to hit their out-of-pocket maximum, and have insurance cover the rest of the cost.

But in 2018, insurance companies and Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) found a loophole in laws meant to ensure people have access to life saving medicine by categorizing new treatments as “non-essential,” even though there are no generic options available.

Insurers don’t have to count funds given by third parties for “non-essential drugs towards their customers deductible." That needs to change.

They’re happy to accept the money from assistance programs, but they then force patients to pay thousands more for medicine they need to reach their out-of-pocket maximum.

This latest scheme is receiving a lot of attention because most people affected don’t know that their health plan has a co-pay accumulator or maximizer program until they get hit with an unexpected bill showing that they owe money (after they thought they’d satisfied their deductible). That’s a terrifying prospect, and not being able to continue to use the best treatment modern medicine has found to treat or manage their illness is even worse.

In 2021, legislation (HB 4353) to close the loophole in Michigan passed the state House with broad bipartisan support but died in the Senate. The new Legislature has an opportunity to update our laws to prohibit insurers and PBMs from continuing this harmful practice and give patients the freedom to access and afford the lifesaving medications they need to manage their chronic illness.

In addition, legislation introduced in Congress with bipartisan support: H.R. 5801, the Help Ensure Lower Patient (HELP) Copays Act would amend the Public Health Service Act to apply additional payments, discounts and other financial assistance towards the cost- sharing requirements of health insurance plans, and for other purposes.

Now is the time to help patients and their families afford the medicine they need. Lawmakers must protect patients, do what’s right, and hold insurance companies and PBMS accountable.

David Woodward is chair of the Oakland County Commission.