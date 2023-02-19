Dumas: Innocence lost in MSU shooting

Karen Dumas

Just before the end of my senior year in high school, two classmates and I were robbed at gunpoint in downtown Detroit. It was a traumatic experience that compromised my otherwise youthful fearlessness. It disturbed my peace.

Shortly after arriving onto the campus of Michigan State University as a freshman, I remember being in a group with other new Spartans. We were all sitting around, casually talking when I thought I heard what sounded like gunfire, and I reacted. Still on edge and the only one in the group from Detroit, my reaction to the noise drew questions and concerns from my friends.

But I was used to hearing gunfire in the city, had recently been robbed and was now different as a result.

I was now on one of the largest and most beautiful campuses in the country, joined by people from all over the world who were here to learn about themselves and each other. I slowly learned to relax again and enjoy the quiet comforts and safety of the campus, driving alone, walking at night, and experiencing a feeling of security that was and should be synonymous with college life. The campus renewed and instilled my calm. It was where my sense of safety and security were restored.

This, I learned, was one of many lessons and experiences you receive in college. That was one of the many reasons to go — to realize there was a different way to live, engage with others and discover new things and people along the way. All with the hopes of becoming better prepared for a real world that we later learned was nothing like the one we knew on campus.

The very thing that MSU shielded us from has now permeated its campus and the lives of those who live there. The comfort and confidence that was once common no longer exists. Shattered by gunfire that took the lives of three MSU students, critically injured five, and altered the lives of an entire state. We keep shaking our heads, and asking when something — anything — will be done.

The shooting on the campus of MSU was the 67th mass shooting in the United States this year, according to the New Republic. We haven’t even completed the first quarter of 2023. Numbers are crunched and statistics repeated endlessly as we once again try to make sense of something that just doesn’t.

But this one felt different for me. I recognized the locations, knew the streets and buildings that were being referenced, and recalled instances of being in those very spots. My memories are of times that, while not perfect, were fun and favorable, safe and secure. I couldn’t imagine, no matter how I tried, what this level of fear felt like on that campus. Or of running or hiding for your life as the students were forced to do.

For Michigan, this comes too closely on the heels of the Oxford High School shooting. For America, it’s just the next one. But this is about the shooting as much as it is about the loss of a sense of comfort and security that I found at MSU, and that all students deserve.

School at every level is supposed to be a safe escape to a world of promise and new possibilities. One with potential, not riddled with bullets or rattled by violence. It’s where discovery takes flight, and the newness of life either begins or is fueled. It’s not supposed to be where those things abruptly end.

We can offer condolences, prayers, and more soon-to-be broken promises from politicians. But lives are forever changed, and we mourn those lost and for those who will never find or again feel the unique comfort and safety so many of us enjoyed at MSU.

Karen Dumas is a columnist for The Detroit News and the co-host of “The No BS News Hour.” Her column appears on Tuesdays.