Long and Walid: Civil rights include religious protection | Opinion

Paul Long and Imam Dawud Walid

Ensuring people are not unjustly discriminated against for their sexual orientation or gender identity has been the focal point of current legislative discussions to amend the state's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA).

Writing as representatives of Muslim and Catholic communities, we believe elected officials should consider the impact of public policy changes on all Michigan citizens and include protections for religious organizations.

Unfortunately, lawmakers have yet to seriously entertain concerns raised about how proposed changes to the state’s civil rights act would impact religious people. We encourage legislators to broaden their perspective and engage in policy-making that respects and upholds constitutional rights.

For centuries persons and communities of faith have been driven by their religious teaching to serve others, primarily the poor and needy. Our mutual advocacy efforts are informed by the principle that faith-based institutions must be allowed to engage in their mission to serve others according to their long-standing beliefs, as they always have.

The mainstream position of our respective communities is that marriage is between one man and one woman and that there are biological differences between males and females. While not everyone believes the same, we do believe that common ground can be found that balances changes to the state’s civil rights law with religious protections.

Amending the ELCRA without religious protections will increase the likelihood of discrimination and pave the way for additional unjust litigation against persons and organizations — religious or otherwise — who believe in the traditional definition of marriage and God’s design for males and females.

Ongoing conflict and increased discrimination can be mitigated simply by including reasonable protections for religious organizations.

It is easy to see that months on end in court is what happens when religious protections are excluded. Years of litigation in state and federal courts is occurring more regularly for faith-based groups working to serve others according to their beliefs.

Last summer, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled the ELCRA already covers sexual orientation and gender identity, but that ruling did not include religious protections alongside the expanded civil rights. Not long after the decision, three faith-based entities sued the state, concerned that their First Amendment rights will be disregarded because of the expansion of some civil rights to the detriment of others.

Every state — 22 in total, plus the District of Columbia — has included religious protections when expanding civil rights laws. Should pending legislation move forward without similar protections, Michigan will become an outlier, with more litigation at the expense of taxpayers inevitable.

Let us be clear: our mutual advocacy to protect religious rights is not about perceived animus toward the LGBTQ+ community. Rather, the legislation as introduced does nothing to protect religious organizations or persons from litigation in state courts.

Michigan has precedent in this regard. In 2021, the state of Michigan was forced by federal courts to settle litigation with two faith-based charity agencies and allow them to continue to serve the vulnerable according to their religious beliefs.

Including religious protections in the effort to amend the state’s civil rights act is necessary to prevent discrimination towards and targeting of people of faith.

This should not be a zero-sum game, where the only outcome is one side wins while the other loses. Instead, it is a both-and opportunity.

Families, communities and the state as a whole thrive when persons and organizations provide their charitable, educational and religious works to others in concert with and informed by their religious teaching.

Paul Long is president and CEO of Michigan Catholic Conference, the official public policy voice of the Catholic Church in Michigan. Imam Dawud Walid is executive director of the civil rights and advocacy group CAIR Michigan, the Council on American-Islamic Relations.