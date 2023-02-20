Daniel: Give ex-cons a second look | Opinion

Rev. Lillian Daniel

Even from the cross, Jesus preached that God gives every person, including those who put him to death, a second chance.

This lesson — that there is no sin for which you can’t be forgiven — is a basic tenet of Christianity. Redemption itself is an important part of every religion, and certainly a key characteristic of what it means to be a Christian.

Redemptive acts reach across the entirety of human history, starting with his first sin and fall from grace. And redemption was meant for each of us, including those serving time in our criminal justice system.

Thankfully, the Michigan Legislature has a chance to give them just that through the Second Look legislation under consideration that would allow courts to reevaluate a person’s life sentence after significant time served in prison.

If passed, the Second Look bill would affect many, including one of our own seminary students, who is serving a life sentence in prison for being present at a violent crime.

While he did not commit the crime, he understands the pain he caused and has turned his life around. Today, he is studying to be a pastor through the Chicago Theological Seminary’s Master of Divinity program.

Our seminary student deserved and received a second look from the church — and he now deserves one from the courts. So many others like him could do so much good in the world if they were given a chance at redemption.

Unfortunately, Michigan has a long way to go toward providing a path toward redemption in its criminal legal system. Michigan is one of12 U.S. jurisdictions where two-thirds or more of the prison population have served sentences of at least a decade.

Nearly 40% of people who have served 10 years or more were 25 years old or younger at the time of their crime. We must guide our young people to a better path, not simply throw them away.

The Second Look bill would give people, such as our seminary student and thousands of others who have turned their lives around, a chance to demonstrate their transformations. Just as important, this bill would give the court system a second chance to correct decisions made in another time and place.

As a leader of the Michigan Conference of the United Church of Christ (UCC), I’m entrusted with the care of 140 congregations and more than 350 clergy. I’m also part of a denomination that, for over 400 years, has been known as “The Church of Firsts,” weaving God’s message of hope, love, and extravagant welcome with the pursuit of justice. The Second Look bill encompasses what our denomination is all about.

Punishment for life is antithetical to the gospel. It denies the imperfection of the court system, which is made up of human beings — imperfect like all of us —and whose decisions should never be above moral review.

Punishment for life also denies the promise of God’s transformation for those who have fallen short, sinned, and now seek to serve God and neighbor.

As conference minister of our 140 Michigan congregations of the United Church of Christ, I urge the Michigan lawmakers to pass the Second Look bill into law.

The Rev. Lillian Daniel is the Michigan Conference Minister of The United Church of Christ and author of Tired of Apologizing for a Church I Don’t Belong To.