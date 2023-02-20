Lennox: How the Michigan Republican Party fell apart | Opinion

Dennis Lennox

The institutional Michigan Republican Party is dead, but that doesn’t mean that the Republican Party in Michigan is dead. At least not yet.

Last weekend’s Republican State Convention was the epilogue to a decades-long process in which the institutional political party is of little consequence, thanks in part to no party registration and open or semi-open primaries to nominate candidates.

The activists in control of the party at virtually every level have little to no interest in defeating Democrats. That’s quite remarkable as winning elections is a political party’s only, to borrow a French phrase, raison d’etre.

Of course, Republicans will continue to run for and win this or that office provided the hegemony of the two-party system remains codified into law and elections continue to be determined by first-past-the-post.

But any wins in 2024 will be the result of outside groups, not the Michigan Republican Party.

Even if newly elected Chairman Kristina Karamo, a D-list version of Stacey Abrams, can somehow scrape together enough money to put on the biennial confab at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, nobody normal — to say nothing of the 2024 presidential candidates — will attend, at least judging from the convention.

Of the six GOP congressmen, only John Moolenaar was spotted at the convention. Even then, his appearance was limited to a caucus on the opening night. Many members of the Legislature, including Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, skipped. Failed gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon was a no-show. Terri Lynn Land, whose two terms as secretary of state seems like a lifetime ago, was the most prominent attendee save for Nikki Snyder, an unknown member of the State Board of Education who just announced for U.S. Senate. Things were so bad that even Ron Weiser didn’t show up Saturday to carry out his final acts as chairman.

Likewise, the kind of parties with all-you-can-drink alcohol that used to be sponsored by lobbyists and slush funds were noticeably missing from the unofficial schedule. The cup of coffee from the Michigan Education Association ended up being one of the few free drinks on offer.

It would be lazy to blame the Trumpists. In fact, it’s notable that Karamo actually slayed Donald Trump’s handpicked candidate , Matt DePerno, for chairman.

Rather, the now-deposed establishment is wholly responsible.

Despite struggling to keep power after the tea party insurgency at the end of the aughts, they never effectively organized. The one exception was the grand coalition of Republicans and GOP-aligned Lansing special interests that came together to secure the re-nomination of then-Lieutenant Gov. Brian Calley at the 2014 convention.

Otherwise, the complete lack of organization resulted in normal Republicans not running for precinct delegate, the last line on the ballot in the primary election every August in even-numbered years. Ignoring the fundamentals of how the party is organized was political malpractice as the vast majority of convention delegates emerge from the ranks of elected precinct delegates.

Resurrecting the Michigan Republican Party will require spending at least a quarter of a million dollars to get a sufficient number of precinct delegates elected in 2024 in time for 2026, when full control of state government is on the ballot.

Some interests may very well decide the party isn’t worth the expense and instead push election reforms ranging from fusion voting, which allows candidates to run with the nominations of multiple parties, to moving the Democrat and Republican nomination of lieutenant, secretary of state, attorney general and Supreme Court justice to the primary election ballot.

Dennis Lennox is a Republican public affairs consultant and political commentator.