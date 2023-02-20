Martin: What it means to be Spartan Strong

Roger Martin

If you know Michigan State University (MSU) like Spartans do, like I do, you know what Spartan Strong is — and means. Even as we continue to mourn and heal, I believe it’s important for all Spartans to remember, and non-Spartans to better understand.

In no way am I trivializing the horrors of Feb. 13, when mental illness intersected with guns in the MSU Union and Berkey Hall. Our hearts continue to ache for the three students who were murdered, for the five who survived, and for their parents, siblings, friends and classmates.

I’m also not forgetting MSU made serious, inexcusable mistakes that exposed hundreds of young women to sexual assault and violence. I know some of the survivors and their parents. We all know MSU still has much work to do on this front.

My wife, Lynne, and I have three daughters. Alexa, our youngest, is an MSU senior. She was at her Monday class — inside Berkey Hall — just a few hours before it became another American mass murder crime scene. When the shooting started, Alexa was already home. Our middle daughter, Victoria, is a graduate of MSU’s Eli Broad College of Business. She worked in the Union when she was a student and had one class in Berkey Hall.

Many Spartans, Victoria and Alexa included, fall in love with MSU long before arriving on campus as students, often as the children of parents, grandparents or other family members who are alumni of our 168-year-old university.

I’m a 1981 graduate of the MSU School of Journalism, which has produced some of the world’s most accomplished journalists, including Pulitzer Prize winners. While a student, I lived in Campbell Hall, directly across Abbott Road from the MSU Union. I had three classes in Berkey. We spent countless hours inside the Union, studying, bowling in the basement and playing backgammon.

On and off for more than a decade, I have taught undergraduate and graduate writing, reporting and strategic communications courses in MSU’s College of Communications Arts and Sciences.

I enjoyed success in two separate yet related careers over 40-plus years, first as an award-winning political and investigative reporter for The Detroit News, and then as a co-founder and partner in two of Michigan’s most recognized and accomplished strategic communications agencies. David Waymire, my longtime business partner, and I retired after selling our communications company at the end of 2021 — to three Spartans.

My MSU experience is nowhere close to unique. Success, achievement, working for better communities and striving to improve the human condition are all common of Spartans.

Today more than 500,000 MSU alumni live across Michigan and the world. They are graduates of MSU’s human, osteopathic and veterinary medical and nursing colleges. They are graduates of MSU’s world-leading nuclear physics, education, communications, gaming, business and agricultural colleges and programs.

Research and products from MSU faculty, students and alumni are saving lives every day, improving food productivity, safety and quality, increasing sustainability and addressing climate change, and more.

MSU alumni include titans of business and hall of fame athletes and coaches, among them Dan Gilbert, Mat Ishbia, Tom Gores, the late Eli Broad, Tom Izzo, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Kirk Gibson, Draymond Green, Steve Smith, and more. MSU alumni include noted governors, federal elected leaders, attorneys, U.S. ambassadors, Rhodes Scholars, Goldwater Scholars, Marshall Scholars, Churchill Scholars, and more.

On Sunday, when MSU students returned to campus for the resumption of classes Monday, thousands of people were waiting to greet them — Spartans and non-Spartans, faculty, staff, alumni, children, and others offering “Mom Hugs,” “Grandpa Hugs,” and “Dad Jokes” in a long and deep line of comfort and tears stretching along the Red Cedar River from Spartan Statue east past Wells Hall.

Campus looked a lot like a football game Saturday — except there were way more dogs offering comfort and love, and this is no game.

This is Spartan Strong.

Roger Martin, a 1981 graduate of Michigan State University, is a former Detroit News reporter and retired political strategist and communications executive.