Durian: Marshall EV plant will benefit region| Opinion

Jim Durian

Our state has an incredible, once-in-a-generation economic opportunity that will create thousands of jobs and spark billions in investment: it’s Ford’s BlueOval Battery Park Michigan.

In partnership with Ford Motor Co., the Marshall community can look forward to a bright economic future as the company works to develop a domestic battery manufacturing facility.

This exciting project will stimulate massive economic growth in our community and across the region by providing high-quality, good-paying jobs for thousands of people, boosting property values and generating tax revenues that will help our roads, schools and infrastructure.

Marshall is a tight-knit community with lots of character filled with small businesses and residents who care about the future of this region. During the last 20 years, we’ve seen this area lose thousands of jobs with the departure of several major employers. With the loss of those jobs there has been a subsequent loss in population. The opportunity to reverse this trend and create thousands of new, good-paying jobs is something our local officials are embracing.

Taking important steps toward creating the foundation for economic investment in our region — such as this $3.5 billion EV battery manufacturing facility — is something that’s been talked about for nearly 50 years. In recent months, we’ve been heartened by growing local support for development because our friends and neighbors know it will create jobs, raise property values and pump millions of dollars into local small businesses.

While demonstrating that Michigan is open for business, we’re balancing our community’s shared desire to preserve Marshall’s unique culture and way of life, our rural character and vibrant downtown. Our state needs to establish a domestic supply of batteries so we can more strongly compete in the global economy, and we can take critical steps to avert future supply chains hiccups, which have plagued the U.S. over the past few years.

This EV battery manufacturing facility will positively impact our area for generations to come by creating a new talent pipeline and providing critical diversity to our region that will help ensure we’re resilient during future economic downturns. The young people in our region will be able to stay in the area, put down roots and raise their families because of the good-paying jobs created by the development of the BlueOval Battery Park Michigan.

We owe it to our communities to be thinking broadly about these significant economic opportunities and we’re dedicated to competing in this burgeoning industry and to negotiating the best economic opportunities that benefit our region.

Jim Durian is CEO of the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance.