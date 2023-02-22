Tlaib and Leonard: Detroiters deserve stronger ozone standards

Rashida Tlaib and Nick Leonard

Last year, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) released an updated report on the asthma crisis facing Detroiters, and the results were troubling. Amongst other findings, asthma rates among Detroit adults were 46% higher than in Michigan as a whole; Detroiters were four times more likely to be hospitalized for asthma than Michigan residents more broadly; Black Detroiters were more than three times more likely to be hospitalized than white Detroiters; and Detroit’s childhood asthma rate rose to 14.6%, compared to 8.4% of children across Michigan.

These stats were all significantly worse than in 2016, when MDHHS last released an update.

The implication is clear: despite many of our best efforts, we are not making enough progress on delivering clean air for Black Detroiters and environmental justice communities throughout Metro Detroit and across Michigan. In fact, when looking at the health outcomes, it appears we are going backward.

There are myriad factors that drive high asthma rates in the Detroit area, including an aging housing stock and the ongoing impacts of redlining, which concentrated Black residents in areas closer to sources of air pollution. But one major cause is toxic air pollution from particulate matter and ozone, and troubling decisions by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) look like they could make things worse.

Earlier this month, the EPA issued a proposal for regulating soot — or more technically, fine airborne particulate matter known as PM 2.5. In general, this is good news and welcome action from the Biden administration. The primary source of soot is burning fossil fuels, and common sources include vehicles, power plants, and industrial facilities. Soot’s health impacts are numerous, including asthma, heart disease, stroke, lung disease, cancer, diabetes, and cognitive impairment. The EPA’s proposal would lower the maximum soot concentration to 9 micrograms per cubic meter, which they say would prevent 4,200 deaths annually and improve public health substantially.

Environmental justice advocates though, while welcoming the EPA’s efforts, have called for a more stringent maximum of 8 micrograms per cubic meter, which studies show would avoid nearly 20,000 deaths annually, and especially reduce health risks in Black and Brown communities.

Organizers have also highlighted the importance of setting a new daily exposure limit, which the EPA did not do.

Perhaps most disappointingly, the daily and annual limits that activists and organizations fought for were also recommended by the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee that advises the EPA, but were not adopted. The EPA’s proposed rule is progress, to be sure, but our communities need stronger action now.

Against the backdrop of rising asthma rates in Detroit and EPA’s incremental progress, it’s concerning that Michigan’s own Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is taking action that would in effect roll back regulations on another asthma-causing pollutant, ozone.

In 2015, in part due to significant scientific evidence linking respiratory health effects to exposure to ozone pollution, the EPA lowered the ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS), requiring states to further rein in pollution. But since then, both the EPA and EGLE have avoided using their regulatory authority to lower ozone pollution in Detroit as aggressively as public health requires.

Detroit is currently in what is called marginal nonattainment for ozone under the NAAQS. When an area is in marginal nonattainment, state regulators must take certain steps to reduce pollution and get back into attainment.

The EPA is currently set to bump Detroit from marginal to moderate nonattainment on March 1, which would require additional regulatory programs to rein in pollution.

But EGLE has instead requested that the EPA find that they have sufficiently reduced pollution such that the Detroit area is now meeting the NAAQS standard, which would pause those new regulatory programs.

Comments submitted by the Great Lakes Environmental Law Center on behalf of over a dozen environmental advocates opposing EGLE’s request highlighted its lack of evidentiary support and asked the biggest questions: why is the state’s environmental regulator seeking to do less to regulate ozone and its serious health effects?

The EPA and EGLE have important roles to play in reducing the air pollution that is driving racialized asthma burdens in the Detroit area. Our regulators should listen to environmental justice advocates and frontline community residents who are asking for more regulations to control pollution, not fewer.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, represents Michigan's 12th congressional district. Nick Leonard is executive director of the Great Lakes Environmental Law Center.