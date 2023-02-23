Warrington: Budget shorts mental health | Opinion

The Detroit News

Thank you, Gov. Whitmer, for including mental health in the 2024 $79 billion budget. But discretionary mental health support, $300 million over two years, and another $4 million ongoing, are just not enough.

The only mention of mental health provides K-12 education, with $300 million allocated to continue historic investments to ensure student needs can be identified and given the proper support.

Mental illness is more common than cancer, diabetes or heart disease in the United States, but has been treated as a second-class citizen. Some 26% of all Americans over 18 meet the criteria for having a mental illness, the highest rate of industrialized nations. Other statistics:

• 31% of workers say their mental health has declined over the past year, up from 24% at the end of 2020.

• Among youth, mental illness is pervasive and increasing. Half of all mental health conditions start by 14 years of age and 75% by age 24.

• More than 2.5 million youth in the U.S. have severe depression.

• The U.S. suicide rate increased 30% between 2000 and 2020 and is the 10th-leading cause of death; second in ages 10-24.

Since the COVID outbreak began: 67% of people report higher levels of stress; 53% say they feel sadness day-to-day; 57% say they have more significant anxiety; and 42% report their overall mental health has declined.

I have a transgender son experiencing isolation at his public school with insufficient resources for students or parents. We need support and stigma-free, private mental health care accessible to all. LGBTQ youth are at significantly increased risk of suicide. The Trevor Project's 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health found that 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth.

Mental health is a more significant issue than just student mental health programs. We must be proactive and innovative to promote well-being and positive mental health outcomes for all Michiganians. We need increased funds to expand all access to mental health. According to the American Hospital Association (2023), Telehealth helps increase healthcare value and affordability.

Virtual care technology saves patients time and money, reduces patient transfers, emergency department and urgent care center visits, and delivers savings. The American Psychiatric Association states that video-based telepsychiatry helps meet patients' needs for convenient, affordable and readily accessible mental health services.

It can benefit patients in several ways, such as improving access to mental health specialty care that might not otherwise be available. We need financial backing, more help, and a separate line item in Michigan's budget to support mental health.

Given that the average delay between the onset of symptoms and treatment is 11 years, we need to expedite care delivery and start getting the people of Michigan help now. Money leads the way.

Heidi R. Warrington is chief nursing officer for Common Ground in Bloomfield Hills.