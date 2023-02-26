Watkins: We're unprepared for AI revolution | Opinion

Tom Watkins

AI is here, and we are not ready.

Artificial intelligence is able to accomplish tasks faster and more efficiently than any person can and is getting smarter and better than humans by the day. Every job in the future will be impacted by AI.

Michigan and the world have crossed the threshold of AI (artificial intelligence) technology that will disturb our day-to-day existence, and we are not prepared for the disruption and benefits it will bring.

We should be.

True leaders anticipate changes and problems around the curve and prepare their followers for what is to come, not simply wait for challenges to wash over them and attempt to shake them off like a dog leaving a lake.

AI will have a lasting and profound impact on nearly every industry and government function imaginable. We’ve already seen artificial intelligence in our smart phones, cars, military applications, transportation, health care system and our schools. Its influence will go deeper into other aspects of our lives in the near future.

AI should be on top of the agenda of the four legislative education committee chairs, who are former teachers, as a way to reimagine learning.

Report after report demonstrates how our students have fallen behind. We don’t simply need education remediation and tutoring, as currently being discussed in Lansing; we need education acceleration, and AI technology has the potential to catapult our students into the future.

Our current policies and practices need to catch up with technological advancements. This past month, schools and districts across the state closed for “snow days.” Why? During the COVID lockdown, educators used online platforms for teaching and learning, thus demonstrating that teaching and learning need not be confined to the four walls of a school building.

Scientists indicate that human-designed AI algorithms can learn human behavior, perhaps even getting to know people better than they might know themselves. This technological advancement is coming at us at warped speed, but no one in state government has addressed how it will impact us.

What exactly are we doing to prepare for the ramifications of AI? The Economist predicts, “Technological change always causes disruption, but AI is likely to have a bigger impact than anything since the advent of computers and its consequences could be far more disruptive.”

It is not too soon to start thinking about how best to prepare for the inevitable shift in work as AI impacts our public and private institutions — from public education to retail — that will change immeasurably as a result of AI’s technological revolution.

Lawmakers should explore how AI will impact regulatory affairs, privacy, workforce training, fraud, cybersecurity, education and jobs of the future, to name a few.

Doing nothing is never a smart strategy. There is still time to prepare the state and its residents for the inevitable change that AI brings.

Tom Watkins served the citizens of Michigan as superintendent of public instruction, state mental health director and president and CEO of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network.