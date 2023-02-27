O'Dowd: Tesla recall leaves consumers at risk | Opinion

Dan O'Dowd

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s announced recall of 362,758 Teslas due to concerns about their Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software is hardly the bold move to protect the public it might seem. We are all still very much at risk from software that has critical flaws and is marketed as something it is not — with potentially lethal consequences.

This recall does not represent decisive government action. It’s a “voluntary” recall that NHTSA negotiated with Tesla under pressure, following a Super Bowl ad criticizing NHTSA’s continued inaction that my organization, The Dawn Project, sponsored.

While the recall notice points to a handful of defects that endanger motorists and pedestrians, they only scratch the surface. Many more frightening defects have been discovered, documented and publicized byTesla owners, the Dawn Project and others. For example, our own tests show that Tesla’s FSD software ignores stopped school bus signals, fails to recognize children in crosswalks, smashes into a moving baby stroller in a parking lot, swerves into oncoming traffic, ignores safety signs like “Do Not Enter” and more.

We have all been sounding the alarm for more than a year. However, regulators have been painfully — many would argue irresponsibly — slow to act.

And this does not amount to much of a recall. All the cars with defective software remain on the road — their owners aren’t even being asked to turn the software off and not use it. The fix for the defects will be delivered remotely. NHTSA has set no firm deadline for the fixes to be in place. There appears to be no review process to guarantee that Tesla’s software update will actually fix the flaws. There’s nothing in place to ensure that the software update doesn’t cause worse problems than already exist.

The frightening truth is that here in the U.S., automated car technology does not have to be tested and approved for safety before it’s sold to the public — neither the initial systems, nor the updates. We just have to take the manufacturer’s word. That’s not true in Europe, where Tesla can’tsell its FSD beta software because regulators there haven’t approved it.

Can you imagine U.S. regulators allowing contaminated food or drugs to stay on the shelves and merely hope nothing bad happens until safer products arrive to replace them? The Federal Aviation Administration must pre-approve new hardware and software before aircraft manufacturers can deploy them. Why shouldn’t driver-assist software be treated the same way by NHTSA?

It’s nothing short of outrageous that FSD’s widely reported safety problems have gone unaddressed while putting so many in danger for so long. NHTSA now points to defects that cause an FSD-equipped Tesla to race through yellow lights, drive straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, fail to come to a complete stop at stop signs and violate speed limits, among others.

A motorist guilty of one or more of those moving violations would face serious repercussions. But for unreliable software in the beta stage — a testingstage — it’s been tolerated. Even if a Tesla software update were to fix the problems NHTSA cited, we would all still be at risk, serving, in effect, as crash-test dummies for experimental software that’s not ready for the road.

It’s imperative that NHTSA test Tesla’s replacement software to ensure its safety and reliability in all regards before allowing it to be used on public roads. And NHTSA should require Tesla owners to stop using FSD until an update of proven integrity is available.

Self-driving vehicles are more than an exciting dream. They’re an achievable goal. They can form the foundation of a world-class, safe and efficient 21st century transportation network. But they must not be allowed on our roads until they are rigorously tested and proven safe. Otherwise, consumer confidence in self-driving technology and the integrity of auto safety regulation will be undermined.

The Dawn Project’s goal is to ensure that innocent people — motorists, passengers, pedestrians, cyclists, school students — aren’t injured or killed by flawed and unproven software that controls a supposedly self-driving two-ton vehicle. That’s why we have conducted our own road tests and have financed ad campaigns to bring the dangers of the Tesla software to the public.

That’s also why we’re eager to assist elected officials and regulators with developing data-driven rules to protect, not threaten, public safety. No automotive company — not Tesla, not its competitors — should be allowed to introduce products that threaten lives.

Dan O’Dowd is founder of The Dawn Project and president and CEO ofGreen Hills Software.