DeGood: Toll booths on state highways would ease gas tax shortfall | Opinion

Kevin DeGood

Since 1925, Michigan has raised most of the money needed to build and maintain its transportation system by taxing every gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel “sold, delivered, or used” within the state. The vehicle electrification revolution taking place in the automotive industry threatens this long-standing revenue source. Assuming a relatively rapid adoption of electric vehicles, Michigan expects to see a fuel tax revenue shortfall of roughly $1 billion a year by 2040. That’s a big budgetary hole to fill.

In December, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) released a study that looked at the revenue potential of tolling a portion of the state’s highway network. According to MDOT’s study, tolling 14 of the state’s busiest limited-access highways, including I-75 and I-94, among others, could yield between $1.5 and $2.8 billion annually. The most important reason to implement automated tolling isn’t revenue but ensuring that Michigan’s highways run as efficiently as possible, maximizing commerce, allowing for affordable, speedy personal travel and ensuring the state is meeting its climate goals.

If generating revenue is the only goal, MDOT could replace lost gas tax money with a flat annual vehicle registration tax or by adding a fee to every kilowatt hour of electricity used to charge electric vehicles. The drawback with these options is that they are disconnected from how and when people choose to use the transportation system.

Adding modern, automated tolling to a portion of the state’s highway network would allow MDOT to better manage the transportation system and maximize the social, economic and environmental benefits it produces. An advanced tolling system would allow MDOT to charge a different toll rate based on the day of the week, time of day, level of congestion, direction of travel, vehicle size and weight, and occupancy, among other factors. This pricing sophistication offers the state real advantages.

For instance, a top concern for manufacturing businesses that rely on just-in-time supply chains is travel time reliability. Unexpected traffic jams can disrupt critical production schedules. The state could use dynamic tolling to reduce rush hour congestion by charging a higher price for driving during the morning and evening rush while rewarding drivers with a lower toll if they choose to commute during off-peak hours. The MDOT study makes a brief mention of this option for I-275 and I-696.

A number of states have already had real success with dynamic tolling along their most heavily-traveled highway segments. For example, the Virginia Department of Transportation charges dynamic tolls along I-66 in Northern Virginia. In addition to dynamic pricing, Virginia encourages carpooling by allowing cars with three or more passengers to drive on I-66 free of charge.

To address social equity concerns, MDOT could offer tolling discounts to low-income residents or use toll revenues to finance expanded public transportation, including better local bus service for people who live close to job centers as well as commuter bus service for suburban and ex-urban residents. Finally, to reduce wear and tear on the highway system, MDOT could offer smaller, lighter vehicles a reduced toll charge because they cause less damage.

The transition to electric vehicles is urgently needed to address climate change and strongly supported by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The transition presents Michigan with a real opportunity for innovation. To maximize this opportunity, however, Michigan lawmakers need to ask: “What can our system of infrastructure finance help us achieve?” Automated tolling with variable charges focused on reducing congestion and improving access to affordable, convenient alternatives to driving represent a powerful tool to help Michigan to grow in a robust, sustainable and equitable manner.

Kevin DeGood is director of infrastructure policy at the Center for American Progress.