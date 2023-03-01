Mikulski: Break down barriers for those with disabilities | Opinion

Brent Mikulski

Over the past few weeks, we have learned much about leading with empathy and caring for the people around us. Throughout the pandemic, we also learned about being isolated, emerging from our homes seeking inclusion in the things around us for people of all abilities.

But for people with a disability, inclusion is a barrier. About 15% of the world’s population lives with a disability and faces daily obstacles.

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. It is a time for us to understand and appreciate what it is like to live with a disability and how people living with a disability can participate in our community, what barriers stand in their way, and what prevents people with influence from removing those barriers.

At the same time, we should look inward and see what friends, neighbors, business owners and community leaders can do to be more inclusive. For example, you can get involved with several organizations in your neighborhood. This is an important way for you to make meaningful connections with people of all abilities and see things from a different perspective.

If you are an employer, hire someone with a disability. Workforce programs are available to support companies hiring people with disabilities. Businesses have long been drivers of social change. In hiring someone with a disability, you will find a very productive employee and someone who can inspire an entire workforce to make an impact.

Doing something so simple, like volunteering or hiring someone with a disability, can go a long way in disintegrating stigmas, breaking barriers, making others feel a vital part of the community, and leading a fulfilled life.

Organizations like Services to Enhance Potential can help. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to participate in daily opportunities that introduce and encourage them to join community activities. This includes cooking classes, art programs, volunteer opportunities and job opportunities. These programs are designed with the individual in mind. From these programs, many people graduate to new opportunities and independent living.

Locally, Home Depot, The Henry Hotel, MJR, BASF, Fleece & Thank You, Meals on Wheels, Bundled, Stonecrest Center, Westland Library, Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN), Henry Ford Village, are breaking down barriers and leading the way in disability inclusion.

Let’s take this moment to get rid of labels and see the potential in everyone. If there is anything we have learned over the past few weeks, we need to cherish the people around us, no matter their abilities, and embrace them. This month let’s pay attention to the people around us and continue celebrating the people and organizations creating more inclusive environments.

Together, we can ensure everyone has the same opportunities to live life to its fullest. Together we can make a difference in the lives of individuals despite their abilities.

Brent Mikulski is the president/CEO of Services to Enhance Potential (STEP), providing career readiness services to people and employers in Wayne, and Macomb County.