Dingell: Work underway to fix VA center

Debbie Dingell

We make a promise to our veterans that if they commit to serving our country, we will take care of them when they get home. It’s a sacred promise. Our veterans deserve the best treatment, and their loved ones deserve the peace of mind that they’re being taken care of.

This is personal to me — my husband’s name is on the side of the building at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit, which serves more than 52,000 veterans in southeast Michigan. I feel personally responsible for ensuring our veterans get the very best care.

For years I have been in and out of the Detroit VA and the Ann Arbor VA medical centers, visited with local veteran service organizations and spoken with countless veterans across southeast Michigan about the issues impacting them. But I increasingly began to hear first-hand from so many veterans and their families about problems at the Detroit VA — from long wait times and inability to access prescriptions, to reports of mismanagement by senior staff and frustration by doctors, nurses, other staff and patients themselves.

These accounts deeply alarmed me, and I went directly to Veterans Affairs Secretary McDonough to recount what I had been hearing, raise concerns of mismanagement at the senior level and emphasize the need for serious attention and investigation. Secretary McDonough listened and understood immediately, having been already working behind the scenes to address veterans’ care at the Detroit VA Medical Center. The Veterans Health Administration’s Office of the Medical Inspector (OMI) had recently completed an on-site inspection in November 2021 amid whistleblower allegations, and the VA was taking steps to address its findings.

That report indicated serious management problems, including in administrative and clinical areas. That’s why following the findings of the OMI report and the reassignment of top leadership officials at the Detroit VA Medical Center, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and I submitted a request to the VA Office of the Inspector General to review the medical center to determine the full scope of the alleged misconduct. This review was initiated last October and is still ongoing.

Now, my greatest priority is that while we work diligently to get to the root of these problems, resolve them and put safeguards in place to ensure they don’t happen again, patients are receiving the best care. That’s why I asked Secretary McDonough to come to Detroit to hold a town hall, to assure our veterans that they were safe when this was going on, that they are safe now, and that they can trust the treatment that they're getting at the VA. And I have been working closely with the transitional leadership who were assigned to fix the problems to ensure this remains the case.

Since last summer, the John D. Dingell VA has increased its staff by 18% and implemented new governance structures and channels of communication, including monthly veteran and employee town halls to hear directly from patients and staff. The majority of the employees at the VA work hard, care deeply about the people they serve, and were scared and demoralized by the issues they saw at the medical center.

This work is more crucial than ever, and I will continue working to increase transparency, improve accountability and restore trust in the Detroit VA Medical Center for patients and workers. And I want everyone to know, from patients, to families, to staff, that they should come to me with any concerns.

Secretary McDonough and his team have worked to address a multitude of issues including patient care, wait times and staff morale, and I have heard directly from patients and VA workers that there are noticeable differences when you visit the hospital now. The improvement in morale is palpable. I am hopeful that with new senior management, we can continue expanding on this progress to provide veterans at the Detroit VA excellent care, short wait times, and access to medicine, address staffing shortages, and most importantly, ensure patient safety.

The VA health system is an institution that was created to honor, serve and respect the men and women who have served this nation, and I remain committed to honoring that promise.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, represents Michigan’s 6th Congressional District.