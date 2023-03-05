Cherrin: Staff shortage fuels mental health care gap | Opinion

Daniel Cherrin

As a parent of a Michigan State University freshman and a University of Michigan sophomore, my children and I received emails on where individuals can go for support. That same support can be found in most communities throughout the state.

Yet many residents needing mental health care or substance use treatment cannot access it promptly due to the increased need for behavioral health care and staffing shortages, particularly in rural and urban areas. A recent report by the MI Behavioral Health & Wellness Collaborative and Public Sector Consultants looked at the unmet behavioral health needs in Wayne County and found tremendous gaps between need and actual care.

Unmet need refers to a person's perceived need for mental health treatment or counseling but not receiving care. Among adults who need mental health or substance use care, some groups are more likely to face barriers to accessing care, including uninsured people, underinsured people. The unmet need for mental health and substance use care will increase substantially over the next three years as mental health conditions have been exacerbated and barriers to accessing care have worsened.

The CDC is finding an increase in mental health challenges among high-school boys and girls. A 2019 study by Altarum found approximately 1.76 million people in Michigan (adults and children) are experiencing a mental illness, and 38 percent have unmet behavioral health service needs. Chances are you know one of those individuals.

Mental health must become a priority in Lansing. From the schoolhouse to the boardroom and into our living room, we have all felt the impact of a behavioral health system that needs support to create systemic change.

To address the unmet needs in Michigan, we must first stabilize the workforce and create a pipeline of future workers. The proposed increase in direct care worker wages will help, and so will scholarships. But it won't solve the problem that nonprofit providers have in competing against hospitals, private providers, school districts, and the CMHs/PHIPs that fund them, who are paying $10,000+ for similar work. Instead, the state should create a fund to provide stipends for internships in marginalized and rural communities.

To ensure people get the care they need, we also must provide equitable access to care and treatment. If we are to advance equitable access to Medicaid Services, for example, the reimbursement rate should increase and keep up with the pace of the economy. Rates should also become standard across the state.

To increase access, strengthen the workforce, and create a new pipeline of talent, we encourage the legislature to introduce legislation mirrored after Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) that Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, has championed. Supporting the CCBHC model would help create a more uniform funding model that will expand access and ensure providers are being funded for costs, including salaries and benefits, to address the workforce shortage and give the clients equitable access.

Solving the mental health crisis requires a system-wide change to break the cycle of people with unmet needs populating our homeless shelters, crowding our jails, and visiting our emergency rooms. When people have access to community mental health services, the system works. They get the care they deserve, the treatment they need, and the support that leads to successful outcomes. We must break down the barriers to access, stabilize the workforce, and create uniform standards and reimbursement rates for providers. Mental health is complicated, but it is not impossible to make it work for all those who need our care.

Daniel Cherrin is president of North Coast Strategies and lead facilitator of the MI Behavior Health & Wellness Collaborative.