Walker: Calm down over ChatGPT | Opinion

Arvind Narayanan, a professor in computer science at Princeton University, believes the popular AI tool ChatGPT is a “bulls--- generator” that does not have the capability to entirely displace humans from the workforce as some have feared. He spoke to Business Insider to share his thoughts.

Narayanan dismisses much of artificial intelligence technology as “snake oil,” and says the media attention it draws is another example of journalistic sensationalism.

With the entire internet wringing its hands over the implications of such a powerful language model, Narayanan’s perspective comes as a breath of fresh air. He’s right: However impressive ChatGPT seems, it isn’t a substitute for a thinking human being. So there’s no reason to fear its impact on education or the jobs market.

"It is trying to be persuasive, and it has no way to know for sure whether the statements it makes are true or not," Narayanan said, according to Business Insider.

The primary difference between AI and humans, according to Narayanan, is that while humans synthesize ideas, artificial intelligence merely makes predictions.

Whether ChatGPT will have a doomsday-style impact on academics, journalism and engineering remains to be seen. However, there are early signs that the tool has significant limitations.

For instance, Stack Overflow banned answers generated from the AI tool because they were too often incorrect.

“The primary problem is that while the answers which ChatGPT produces have a high rate of being incorrect,” Stack Overflow explained, “they typically look like they might be good and the answers are very easy to produce.”

Likewise, those that hoped to use ChatGPT in less quantitative fields such as journalism have also run into obstacles.

Popular online technology site CNET used ChatGPT to write articles on its site, often times publishing up to 12 automated articles per day. However, it was exposed that the automated articles were riddled with errors and entirely made-up facts.

Another online user exposed the limitations of ChatGPT when it asked the AI tool to identify the most cited economics paper in history, only to be met with an entirely made-up answer.

The paper, “A Theory of Economic History” by Douglass North and Robert Thomas, does not actually exist. ChatGPT just produced a response that sounded like it could be plausible to a novice simply looking for a quick and easy answer to a basic question.

In the end, Narayanan is right: ChatGPT is a smooth-talking, smart-sounding machine. But scratch the surface, and it all falls apart. Anyone that fears how it will affect education must have a low view of education. And anyone who’s afraid of losing their job to a chat box must have a very silly job indeed.

Corey Walker is a Young Voices Innovation Fellow and a graduate of the University of Michigan.