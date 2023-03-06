Bynum: Prioritize pilot nutrition programs in Farm Bill | Opinion

Winona Bynum

With the recent announcement from Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, that she will not seek re-election, the 2023 Farm Bill presents an opportunity for her to cement her legacy as a champion of nutrition safety net programs. The Farm Bill provides a crucial framework for agriculture and food program policy every five years, which Congress must take up by September 30.

Under Stabenow’s leadership as chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, the 2008 Farm Bill funded a $20 million healthy food pilot program, the Healthy Incentive Pilot (HIP). HIP provided shoppers using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP or food stamps, with additional benefits to purchase fresh produce. It also paved the way for the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP). GusNIP is now available in more than 35 states, providing fresh produce incentives and prescriptions to eligible consumers.

Stabenow has an opportunity to deepen her impact by funding additional research pilots aimed at further improving healthy food access for millions of shoppers. New pilots should include those that allow shoppers to buy hot and prepared foods at grocery stores, require SNAP retailers to stock and promote a wider variety of nutritious foods, and increase participants’ purchasing power.

We know that grocery stores large and small, including dollar and convenience stores, can do better for SNAP shoppers. Why not help stores that accept SNAP benefits to stock more nutritious foods, offering a variety of staple foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains and dairy, so that no matter where someone using SNAP shops they have access to healthy foods? Other pilots can work with stores to place more healthy options in high-traffic parts of the store, such as checkout aisles, and offer incentives for selection of nutrient dense foods and for selection of fewer less healthy foods.

Expanding funding for research pilots that increase benefits and access to nutritious food helps to improve SNAP so that it may better meet the needs of those who rely on the program. In turn, a stronger SNAP helps build a healthier population, reduce the impact and burden of preventable diseases and bring about a food system that makes nutritious food accessible to all.

We stand ready to provide insight and background into these important programs to Stabenow and her colleagues as they develop the final Farm Bill of the senator’s distinguished career. Stabenow’s position at the helm of the Farm Bill should be remembered for ensuring nutritious options for families who need them the most.

Winona Bynum is executive director of the Detroit Food Policy Council.