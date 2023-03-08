Letter: Inflation Reduction Act capped health care costs

The Detroit News

For most of her life, my daughter Jennifer has courageously lived with diabetes and a host of other health challenges. The fight is never easy, especially when her insulin and other essential medications cost $600 every month — and that’s with insurance.

Jennifer is on disability. I’m retired. We have a modest income. So, whenever I receive a medical bill or need to pay for medication, I panic. My immediate thought becomes whether I can afford the out-of-pocket costs for my daughter’s care and still buy groceries and put gas in the car. Jennifer relies on Medicare disability coverage for her insulin and numerous prescription medications.

Jennifer simply cannot afford to ration her insulin doses, which are as essential for her as water. Skipping or skimping on insulin doses can lead to severe complications for diabetics, including death.

The start of the new year brought us a godsend.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, effective Jan. 1, Medicare recipients like Jennifer have access to insulin capped at $35 per month. This new benefit is already bringing financial relief to my family, making it easier for us to cover everyday living expenses and set money aside for unexpected costs.

The insulin cap alone under this landmark law is nothing short of a gamechanger, and will make health care more affordable and equitable for the American people.

Jennifer is also reliant on a laundry list of prescription drugs to get through the day. Thankfully, the Inflation Reduction Act also drives down prescription drug prices by giving Medicare the power to negotiate drug costs.

The new law is saving the lives of millions of Americans like Jennifer and giving families like ours hope that despite health challenges and disabilities, caring for our loved ones won’t send us into financial ruin.

In the wealthiest nation on earth, no one should have to risk their lives because they can’t afford their insulin or prescription drugs. This legislation is delivering health care savings to the American people by reducing costs and combating inflation and is allowing my family to afford the costs of daily living.

The Inflation Reduction Act is taking major steps toward ensuring health care is a right, rather than a privilege.

Cheryl Hadsall

Birch Run, Mich.