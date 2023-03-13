Kunse and Schuette: We need more transparency in government

Tom Kunse and Bill G. Schuette

This week, Sunshine Week, is a time that should remind all government officials of their responsibility to be honest and transparent with the public. Spearheaded by the Michigan Press Association, Sunshine Week is an opportunity to advance ideas that give all of us a chance to better understand the inner workings of government.

This also marks the fifth Sunshine Week of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holding the office of governor without any steps forward toward a more transparent and honest government.

As a result of this inaction and Democrat leadership in the House and Senate failing to provide any transparency in their own work, we have, along with our Republican colleagues, introduced a 12-bill package that will establish the transparency and honesty we need in Lansing.

Five years ago, before Whitmer was elected as governor, she spoke of the need for transparency in government — even creating a list of what she would do to tackle this matter.

The fifth item on Whitmer’s transparency list: Expanding the Freedom of Information Act to include the governor’s office and Legislature. But that sound you are hearing from the Democrat side of the aisle in response? Crickets…

As of now, there has been no movement by Whitmer or the Democrat majority to put any form of transparency in place. Quite the contrary, in fact. We have seen committee meeting after committee meeting with no agenda, floor votes with a “you can read it after you vote” message and governing taking place in back rooms rather than with everyone elected by the residents of Michigan to decide what the laws in our state look like.

The legislation we have introduced will create that transparency. It adds the governor’s office to the existing Freedom of Information Act and creates the Legislative Office Records Act, putting much needed sunlight into spaces currently firmly in the dark.

Beyond providing transparency, it’s past time to look at the ethics of our elected and appointed leaders.

Last November, voters approved Proposal 1, sending a clear message of needed greater transparency and financial disclosure requirements from our public officials. That is why House Republicans are laser focused on putting into law the requirement that each and every person who takes the oath of office provide the same level of transparency into their personal finances as a member of Congress.

Along with financial transparency before people become legislators, we are also introducing proposals that end the revolving door of legislators being hired as lobbyists while they are still serving their constituents and for two years after they complete their service. But it’s not just legislators that are the problem. Members of the governor’s cabinet shouldn’t be able to end their state service on Friday and push their former staff in their new role as a lobbyist on Monday. Our bills cover this unsavory practice also.

In the first few months of our terms representing Mid-Michigan, we both have been taken aback by the non-transparent tactics used by Democrat leadership in Lansing.

We respect the choices of voters regarding who they sent to Lansing and it’s time for those in Lansing to respect voters by providing transparency and honest legislating.

Rep. Tom Kunse (R-Clare) is the Republican Vice Chair of the House Ethics Committee. Bill G. Schuette (R-Midland) is in his first term representing the 95th District in Michigan’s House of Representatives.