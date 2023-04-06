Kinloch: Are Michigan's drug prices about to get higher?

Jonathan C. Kinloch

Lobbyists are waging war against the people who negotiate to keep your drug prices down. This war is working against your wallet, your wellness, and maybe even your life.

As a former union official and currently serving county commissioner, I have always made keeping healthcare costs low a priority. That is why I am so concerned that Washington politicians are inadvertently doing the bidding of Big Pharma to raise your prescription drug prices for corporate profit.

You've seen the pain that rising drug prices cause here in Michigan. In 2017 alone, 32% of Michiganians 19- to 64-years-old decided that they could no longer afford to continue taking their prescribed medicines. When people get sick and can't afford the help that they need, then health care costs inevitably go up for everyone.

We cannot allow lobbyists to perpetuate this problem in Lansing or Washington, D.C. But that is exactly what they are trying to do.

A new bill in the United States Congress, called The PBM Transparency Act, seeks to fundamentally transform how Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) do business.

PBMs manage the health insurance plans that unions, governments, and businesses run. In part by buying large quantities of drugs from manufacturers, they negotiate with drugmakers to get savings that help pharmacies, healthcare patients, healthcare plans, and American taxpayers save money.

But the PBM Transparency Act would force the PBMs to report all their rebates to the federal government, which would give drugmakers a substantial upper hand in future negotiations. Why? Because then the drug manufacturers would know the deals that their competitors are getting.

If the federal government forces PBMs to publicize all their deals, then Drug Maker A would find out that Drug Maker B pays a smaller rebate to the PBMs. The end result would be that Drug Maker A would demand the same, smaller rebate payment, causing prescription drug prices to skyrocket.

As a county commissioner that deals with health plans on a weekly basis, and in my experience working with health plans as a Michigan union representative, believe me when I tell you that when the PBMs lose in their negotiations, patients lose when they look at their drug bills every month.

When you hire a professional to represent you — whether it is a union, a lawyer, an agent, a manager, or a Realtor — you expect that person to negotiate on your behalf to the best of their ability. If the government creates stifling new laws to ruin your agent's negotiating strategy, you suffer. Now put yourself in the shoes of millions of Americans who are trying to negotiate with massive monopolistic drug manufacturers. Don't you want your PBM, your representative, to do the best job it can for you?

In this scenario, we are not talking about selling a house or arbitrating a business contract. We are talking about the process by which sick people get the medicines they need to continue breathing. This is not a game, and it's downright despicable that lobbyists for drug manufacturers are trying to damage PBMs under the false banner of lowering drug costs.

It's not just the politicians in Washington who are falling for these lobbyists’ talking points. Some in Michigan are as well. Last year, the state Legislature passed a triumvirate of bills to regulate PBMs with the same kind of "transparency" handcuffs that the PBM Transparency Act is now trying to inflict on them nationwide. They touted their efforts as an attempt to keep prescription drug costs down but only the drugmakers have benefited. Do we really want this counterproductive regulatory agenda to become national in scope?

We need action to stop the PBM Transparency Act. We cannot allow drug prices to increase; here in Michigan, they are already high enough. One can only hope that Michigan’s senators are listening.

Jonathan C. Kinloch is a Wayne County commissioner for District 2 and represents the Wayne County Commission on the Board of Detroit/Wayne Integrated Health Network (the county’s Mental Health Authority), serving more than 1.8 million Detroit and Wayne County residents.