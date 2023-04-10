Claywell: Carbon-neutral future will fuel economy

Steve Claywell

Climate change is one of the most important issues we will face over the next 50 years. To meet this rising challenge, we must encourage and invest in innovative solutions that will help us reach our goals of reducing emissions and achieving a carbon-neutral future while preserving the jobs and industries that fuel our economy.

But not every industry can decarbonize quickly. Steel, chemical, fertilizer and cement manufacturers are just a few examples of the critical “heavy industries” that are difficult to decarbonize because they require high-temperature heat for production and chemical reactions that result in harmful emissions.

The desire to decarbonize our heavy industries is there, but the cost is high, and the technology is simply not ready yet for many industries. For example, Fastmarkets estimates the global steel industry “would have to invest more than $1 trillion — an average of $35 billion annually — to reduce carbon dioxide emissions 61% by 2050.”

We rely on steel and other similar industries to produce essential goods and boost our economy by providing high-paying jobs, and we cannot afford to place such a large, immediate financial burden on them as we transition to cleaner energy solutions.

Enter carbon capture and storage technology (CCS). This process allows us to capture carbon dioxide emissions from the air before they enter our atmosphere. The CO2 is then stored deep underground in geological formations so that it is not released, greatly reducing emissions while allowing industries to continue using essential power-generating activities.

By capturing carbon dioxide at the source and storing it underground, we can significantly reduce the amount of greenhouse gasses released into the atmosphere. This technology is not only a way to ease many industries into reduced CO2 emissions but also preserves jobs and ensures that the industries stay afloat. CCS allows us to continue to use fossil fuels while reducing their carbon footprint, making it a viable option for industries that are not yet ready to transition immediately to renewable energy sources.

Carbon capture and storage initiatives are critical in the United States. These initiatives are especially crucial to reducing carbon dioxide emissions in the steel and cement industries, which are closely related to construction work.

Manufacturing and agriculture, two of Michigan's strongest industries, both require significant energy consumption, steel production, cement production and fertilizer production. As a result, Michigan is a top 10 producer of carbon dioxide emissions in the country. With the implementation of carbon capture and storage technologies, however, we can take a significant step towards reducing our state's carbon footprint. This technology has been proven to reduce emissions from power plants and industrial facilities by up to 90%. By utilizing this technology in our state, we can significantly reduce Michigan’s carbon footprint and help protect our environment for future generations.

The implementation of CCS technology has the potential to create new jobs and stimulate economic growth in Michigan and other states.

CCS requires specialized engineering and construction expertise, which presents opportunities for skilled workers in the construction industry. Additionally, CCS projects require extensive research and development, which can provide opportunities for innovation and technological advancement. Michigan is uniquely positioned to become a leader in safe carbon capture and storage projects due to its location in the center of the Great Lakes Basin. The basin is a vast geological formation that has the potential to store large quantities of carbon dioxide safely and securely.

We are committed to working collaboratively with industry leaders and government officials to implement carbon capture and storage initiatives in Michigan. We believe that this technology will not only reduce emissions but also create new jobs in our state's growing clean energy economy. EPA Administrator Michael Regan has advances CCS projects in states like Louisiana, which will see its primacy application evaluated by May. Michigan should also seek permitting approval to start this transition as soon as possible.

CCS is a critical component of the strategy for achieving a carbon-neutral society, and we look forward to working collaboratively with industry leaders and government officials to make this a reality.

Steve Claywell is the president of the Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council.