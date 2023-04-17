Krikorkian: What's happening on the border is a crisis

The Detroit News

Suppose that over a month or two, prices doubled. Would that be a crisis? Would it be a crisis if the number of people out of work doubled? Or the number of drug overdoses doubled, or car crashes, or burglaries?

So, how is it that a doubling — and more — of illegal immigration isn’t a crisis?

Even after two years of unprecedented levels of border-jumping, the Biden administration’s point man on immigration, the not-yet-impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, mulishly refuses to use the word “crisis” to describe the massive jump in illegal immigration that started immediately after the president’s inauguration in January 2021.

Of course there’s a border crisis.

The number of Border Patrol arrests on the Mexican border ran at 70,000 monthly at the end of the Donald Trump administration. That more than doubled to 170,000 in March 2021 because the new president canceled almost all of Trump’s border-control policies — and the numbers have stayed high ever since.

President Barack Obama’s Homeland Security secretary, Jeh Johnson, has said that 1,000 border arrests in a single day overwhelms the system and constitutes a “crisis.” That’s almost quaint when you consider that this past February, agents arrested nearly 5,000 daily. And when Title 42 — a COVID-related measure that allows Border Patrol to expel border-crossers without a hearing — ends in May, the numbers could double or even triple.

Of course there’s a border crisis.

It’s not just a crisis for the Border Patrol. For instance, the hospital in the border town of Yuma, Arizona, is on the brink of financial collapse because of the cost of uncompensated care to migrants it is required to provide.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is proposing to cut services to New Yorkers because he’s had to spend more than $800 million on border-crossers who’ve made their way to the Big Apple.

A Democratic city councilman in New York complained: “Where is it written that we have to take care of migrants indefinitely and that the taxpayers are on the hook to care for noncitizens?”

Sure sounds like a crisis to me, though the only solution offered by big-city politicians is to slosh more state and federal money their way rather than stopping border jumpers in the first place.

Over two years, Biden has released 2 million migrants into the country, few of whom will ever leave, effectively creating his own lawless immigration system. That means the border crisis is creating not only a spending crisis and a fentanyl crisis but also a brewing constitutional crisis.

Of course, there’s a border crisis.

Mark Krikorian is the executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.