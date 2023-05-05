Backer: DeSantis is only one who can beat Trump

Dan Backer

As the 2024 Republican primary field takes shape, it’s clear Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are the field. Only one of them — the former confirmed, the latter highly anticipated to announce this summer — will become the Republican nominee for president.

But only one of them can actually win a general election: DeSantis. Trump’s appeal is limited to a very loud, but very narrow base, driven in large part by paid influencers and Twitter bots.

I supported Trump and his policies in 2016 and 2020, and if Trump actually wins the primary, I’ll vote for him again — unlike the “Trump-only” cultists. But I want to win in 2024, and what worked in 2016 won’t translate eight years later. The data show that — not just the meaningless flow of clickbait online research, but the far more informative body of “anti-polling” evidence. According to Ready for Ron’s extensive, scientific research, swing voters are clearly in DeSantis’ corner and not Trump’s. Nor have they rallied around Trump after his recent indictment — they’re still as skeptical of him as ever.

Most polling is junk. Sure, there are many polls with many different results, but a lot of junk is still junk. You can also look at polling averages, but the average of junk is also junk. Polling doesn’t work because it asks the wrong, tiny subset of people the wrong questions, receiving answers from those who really want to share their flawed views. It then applies the wrong magical math to produce the wrong results.

Anti-polling is an evolution, monitoring actual behavior of very large populations over time — what they say and what they do without even being aware they are being monitored. Anti-polling measures real public sentiment through actual observational analysis, without the biases and errors that make traditional polling meaningless. Its purpose is not to frame media narratives or drive clicks; it is simply to reveal the truth.

And the truth is this: Outside of the still-loyal Trump base — driven by paid influencers and bot networks — the former president’s appeal has eroded to a point of insignificance. Third-party data from Eyesover confirms that, while there are almost always more social media posts about Trump, his supporters are simply more likely to post, and more frequently. Bots or not, Trump supporters are louder, not larger, and limited to a slowly shrinking core audience.

In another study of nearly 20 million home IP addresses over nine months in 2021, we see the “Trump Prison” is a sliver of the electorate (17 to 22%) that doesn’t grow, but from which his former supporters slowly get paroled. Independents and moderates — who are necessary to win — have flat-out abandoned Trump. In 2020, they showed everyone they will vote for the Left over him. Left-leaning voters are also more likely to turn out against Trump, the recipe for a fourth straight electoral disaster.

Anti-polling clearly demonstrates, based on numerous and massive sample sizes, that DeSantis can succeed where Trump would fail. Since May of last year, Ready for Ron has used Impact Social to observe and monitor 40,000 swing voters across America — identified by their actual social media posts. DeSantis consistently beats Joe Biden among swing voters, who also want non-Trump alternatives that aren’t embroiled in prostitute hush money scandals.

What swing voters see in DeSantis is an ultra-successful governor with a proven track record of conservative governance. They see a leader. He is charismatic and combative with the radical Left, but without losing sight of the job at hand — representing his people and getting the job done.

That’s why DeSantis is the best chance for Republicans to win the White House in 2024. In truth, there is no other viable path to victory. Only DeSantis can walk that walk — not Trump, not anymore.

The only thing that matters in 2024 is beating Biden. That's it.

Republicans have a choice in 2024: Be children and lose or be adults and win. Vote for the past and lose or vote for the present and the future — and win.

Dan Backer is a veteran campaign counsel, having served more than 100 candidates and PACs, including Ready for Ron. He practices law as a Member of Chalmers, Adams, Backer & Kaufman LLC.