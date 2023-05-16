Nolan Out Loud: They were out to get Trump

Special Counsel John Durham finished his four-year investigation into the Justice Department's Russian collusion hoax with this conclusion:

“Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we conclude that the (Justice) Department and FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report.”

In other words, partisans in the Justice Department set out to use the power of their positions to destroy Trump's presidency.

Durham confirms what we suspected: “at least on the part of certain personnel intimately involved in the matter” there was “a predisposition to open an investigation into Trump.”

And no interest in investigating Hillary Clintons email server. Turns out they really were out to get Trump.

Why Detroit?

Karen Dumas says living almost anywhere other than Detroit would be a lot less hassle. She explains why she stays.

Kiss a cop

It's Police Week, set aside by President John F. Kennedy to honor the men and women in blue. Our op-ed suggests looking for opportunities to say and do something nice for law enforcement officers.

ETC.

Detroit's automakers are falling behind in the competition for China's market. Here's why.

The left is fretting that President Biden is running out of options for avoiding a debt ceiling crisis. How about this one: Cut spending.

