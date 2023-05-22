Nolan Out Loud: Keep ideologues out of debt deal

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is right. Every time socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders makes a speech decrying a single dollar in spending cuts, President Joe Biden backs further away from a compromise on raising the debt ceiling.

The president has hinted he wants to move off the hard left position that addressing spending is somehow taboo in debt limit talks. But he can't find the courage.

Likewise, McCarthy is convinced he has to come away with deep enough spending cuts to satisfy his hard right Freedom Caucus, which sees this as an opportunity to undermine the Democratic agenda.

Obviously the debt limit has to be raised to head off a catastrophic default. It should be just as obvious the nation can't keep posting $1.5 trillion in deficits every year.

Spending cuts will have to be part of the deal. Biden and McCarthy can get there, if they focus on their duty and stop listening to the fringes of their parties. See our editorial.

Slippery slope

Kaitlyn Buss says some Rochester parents see a resolution passed by their school board as the first step toward stripping them of their rights to know what happens to their children in school. The resolution calls for a "systemic shift" in regards to LGBTQ policy. See her column.

DTE answers for power loss

DTE CEO Jerry Norcia sat down with The Detroit News editorial board to discuss last winter's devastating storms, why it took so long to restore power and what the utility will do in the future to makes the electrical grid more reliable.

ETC.

As usual when Democrats can't get their way through normal democratic channels, they're demanding President Biden throw out the rules and act unilaterally. Here's why he can't do that on the debt limit.

Is there really a surge of Blacks to the Republican Party?

