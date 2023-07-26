Litkouhi: Rochester board handbook changes will stifle dissent

Carol Beth Litkouhi

The Detroit News

These days, news about school boards abounds. My district in Rochester Community Schools is no exception. When I was elected last fall, I expected that the new dynamic could get contentious, but I never realized how far the board might go to try to shut out criticism.

On Monday, RCS Board members will propose changes to the district's handbook. These changes seem intended to elevate the status of board president and suppress the opinions of dissenting trustees.

For one, they'd like to grant the president unilateral, unchecked access to costly district attorneys. At the same time, they are proposing that we restrict the duration and frequency that trustees can speak during meetings.

This is nothing more than an attempt to quash our voices and hide from public scrutiny.

Over the past couple years, RCS has struggled to handle parents with dissenting views: compiling dossiers of parents' social media activity, sending baseless cease and desist letters, calling parents’ employers to complain about them. One mom lost her job after such a call, costing the district hundreds of thousands of dollars in a federal lawsuit.

Did this inspire our board to hold those who overstepped accountable? No. Instead, the board renewed the contract of one of these top administrators for three more years and awarded her a $15,000 stipend. Meanwhile, the administration continues stifling social media speech, monitoring and illegally censoring comments.

Becoming a school board trustee shouldn’t mean becoming a blind cheerleader for a district's administration.

Check out the Grosse Pointe School Board. Trustees recently voted to hire independent counsel for their board, noting that “some members of the public and the current Board have been concerned that prior Boards have been over-reliant on the advice and guidance of the administration, and not sufficiently fulfilled their own roles and responsibilities.”

It's become a common problem. Boards are supposed to provide checks and balances for their districts. They should work on behalf of the community, overseeing the district's budget, curriculum, and superintendent. If they don’t, it opens the door for the government to run amok.

In contrast, Rochester’s superintendent threatened to sue earlier this year unless the board controlled the free speech of fellow trustee, Andrew Weaver. Majority board members scrambled to appease the superintendent, passing multiple, impotent disclaiming motions against the trustee. Since then, Shaner went on leave, with many problems for our Board to face in his wake.

Of course, it’s difficult to address problems when majority board members obfuscate questions, withhold information, and block conversation. While I’ve been on the board, I’ve called for the board to discuss relevant educational issues: improving our literacy curriculum, bringing back advanced classes, addressing our declining SAT scores and enrollment. These problems face public schools across Michigan, and they are at the core of our mission.

Recently, Grosse Pointe trustees confronted the hard reality of dramatic enrollment decline when they debated and cut millions from their budget. Rochester is headed down the same path, and we mustn't turn a blind eye.

I’ve asked to focus our budget on students and teachers, rather than excessive spending on a bloated central office, lawyers, PR firms, and a daycare center. But the board seems more interested in investing its time and taxpayer money passing controversial political resolutions or censuring a trustee for expressing his own opinion online.

Our board is distracted with ineffectual actions that don’t meaningfully impact students. It’s time to reign in the bureaucracy and reclaim public schools for the public.

These are my personal opinions and do not reflect the stance of the Board.

Carol Beth Litkouhi is a Trustee on the Rochester Community Schools Board of Education.