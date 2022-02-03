Juggling Act: Could COVID-19 surcharges be next for unvaccinated workers?

If government mandates won't make the vaccine-resistant get inoculated for COVID, the private sector seems to be warming up to another approach: hitting those employees in the pocketbook.

A January survey by Eagle Hill consulting found a growing number of employees support higher insurance rates for unvaccinated co-workers. Forty-seven percent said they'd support unvaccinated workers paying more, up from 41% in August last year.

Tobacco surcharges — an extra monthly charge that smokers have to pay as part of their insurance — have already been part of the insurance landscape for years (whether those surcharges actually spur smokers to quit is a column for another day). But could COVID surcharges be next for those who refuse to get vaccinated?

It's not that easy, say some insurance experts in Michigan, largely because of the Affordable Care Act.

Brian Mills is the deputy director of commercial market affairs and communications at Michigan Association of Health Plans, a group that represents a variety of insurers providing health care coverage in Michigan, including Priority, UnitedHealthcare, HAP, Meridian and Molina.

Mills said the Affordable Care Act, which governs commercial health insurance policies around the country, would prohibit insurers from instituting a policy of increasing a premium for unvaccinated people.

"Under the law, the only health factor that can be used is whether someone smokes/uses tobacco," said Mills in an email. "As such, we’re not aware of any health plans that are attempting to increase premiums for those that are unvaccinated."

The ACA allows individual and small group health insurers to adjust premiums based on only four factors — geographic location, age, family size, and tobacco use.

But could there be another way for companies, especially those that are self-insured, to impose surcharges to those who refuse to get vaccinated? Bloomberg Law says yes. According to an article this week, it contends the ACA allows employer wellness programs to charge unvaccinated workers a surcharge as long as it doesn’t discriminate against people with disabilities.

Some employers such as Delta Air Lines are doing just that. In August, the airline, which has its second biggest hub in Detroit, announced it would impose a $200 monthly surcharge on employees who aren’t vaccinated against COVID, making it one of the first major U.S. employers to take that approach.

Delta's CEO Ed Bastian laid out several reasons for the surcharge, one of them being that the average hospital stay for COVID has cost Delta $50,000 per person. He said the surcharge, which went into effect Nov. 1, "will be necessary to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company." Delta is self-insured, meaning it pays its own claims, not an outside insurer.

Delta's surcharges appear to be making a difference, Bastian told the Detroit Economic Club during a visit in late October. He said the vaccination rate for employees was 75% when the policy was announced, and now is more than 90%, he said.

"It proves you can do this differently," Bastian said. "You don’t have to come in with a government mandate to get people vaccinated. You can work with your people. And I’ve heard from a lot of our employees. They appreciate the opportunity to have their voices heard, if for some reason they can’t take the vaccine yet, if they need more time, or whatever the reason may be."

But will other employers, especially self-insured ones, follow suit?

Nevada has become the first state to impose COVID surcharges. The Nevada Public Employees’ Benefits Program, which manages the health program for 43,000 members and 27,000 dependents across the state, approved a policy in December that would charge state employees $55 a month plus $175 a month for any unvaccinated dependents over the age of 18, according a story in the Las Vegas Sun. The only exceptions would be allowed for those who provide a legitimate health or religious exemption by the end of the open enrollment period in July 2022.

If we truly want to boost COVID vaccination rates in Michigan — and with mandates currently tied up in the courts — employers in the private and public sectors can and must consider other approaches and surcharges are one way to do that.

Moral arguments won't work. No amount of "Let's do it to keep everyone else safe!" is going to nudge those who won't get vaccinated. Let's stop the moral browbeating.

But hitting the unvaccinated in the wallet just might get their attention.

