Clarey: A parent's plea to stop springing forward and falling back

Most parents of young children, like myself, surely understand that children don't care what the clock says, no matter how much you wish they did.

It doesn't matter if it's 6:23 a.m. on a Saturday. They're up. You're up.

The best you can do is try to put them to sleep at the same time every night and keep things as consistent as possible. But then the spring-forward leap for daylight saving time comes along and throws a wrench in your plans.