Dumas: Cashless businesses aren't inclusive for all Detroiters

Karen Dumas

After a trip to the downtown location of Plum Market, Detroit City Councilwoman Angela Calloway was startled to learn that the tiny food retailer didn’t accept cash. The councilwoman found this offensive and inconsiderate of those who may not have credit or debit cards. It’s exclusive and discriminatory at a time when every effort to uplift Detroit includes the word “inclusion.”

According to the city of Detroit's website, 1 in 4 Detroit residents are unbanked or underbanked. This means they do not have a bank account and rely on check-cashing centers and local stores to conduct financial transactions. For as much as we hear about the push for financial literacy, these are factors that inhibit it: low incomes, transportation issues, lack of trust and high fees are all deterrents to opening and maintaining a bank account. Without one, consumers have no debit card.

A call to the downtown Plum Market last week confirmed that they “accept major credit cards, debit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay.” I asked if the downtown location accepted Bridge Cards. “We do not,” the customer service representative replied.

According to its website, other Plum Market locations in Bloomfield, West Bloomfield and Ann Arbor, however, accept cash and Bridge Cards along with the other forms of payment. A subsequent inquiry revealed that the downtown location is classified as a restaurant. Interestingly, the larger Whole Foods in Midtown has a similar service model with prepared foods and accepts all forms of payment.

According to the recent Detroit Policy Conference there has been a 40% increase in downtown residential population, which was said to include expanded demographics that now make downtown the most diverse and inclusive in the region. But what kind of diversity are we speaking of? Racial? Economic? Something else?

We keep seeing an influx of taxpayer dollars, tax credits and other incentives infused into downtown Detroit, seemingly at the expense of neighborhood investment. This is all done under the banner of creating an inclusive downtown community with “affordable” housing where everyone is supposed to be welcome. But are the residents who are helping to fund these projects conveniently placed out of their reach?

I understand society’s move towards a more technologically driven economy as cash slowly becomes a rarity. According to the World Economic Forum, “The new global payments ecosystem, including both physical cash as well as mobile wallets, is the result of the convergence of three large and powerful industries: telecommunications, banking and retail.” It’s where many countries are headed, including China, where facial recognition is commonly used for processing payments.

But there are many in this community who use cash who deserve the opportunity to patronize businesses here.

I asked business owner John Oram what impact going cashless would have on businesses in the city. Oram and his family have owned numerous businesses throughout the city and have been a mainstay in the neighborhoods for more than 40 years.

“It would undoubtedly negatively impact business, but more importantly it would negatively impact the Detroiters living week to week and dollar to dollar,” he said. “Seniors, single mothers and those already working to stretch a dollar would be hit hardest. It may work for those they are trying to attract downtown, but it won’t work in the neighborhoods or for those who live there.”

Saying that the landscape being created in downtown Detroit is inclusive while compromising that inclusiveness is counterproductive and contradictory to the narrative being pushed.

There are a lot of things that comprise an inclusive environment. One is ensuring that the interests and needs of everyone are recognized and respected. Being selective is being exclusive: Stores where everyone can’t shop, housing that most can’t afford and jobs where many don’t qualify isn’t progress.

Karen Dumas is a columnist for The Detroit News and the co-host of "The No BS News Hour." Her column appears on Tuesdays.